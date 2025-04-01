货币 / BIAF
BIAF: bioAffinity Technologies Inc
0.18 USD 0.08 (30.77%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BIAF汇率已更改-30.77%。当日，交易品种以低点0.17和高点0.21进行交易。
关注bioAffinity Technologies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BIAF新闻
- bioAffinity Technologies将实施1比30的反向拆股
- bioAffinity Technologies to implement 1-for-30 reverse stock split
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- bioAffinity Technologies amends warrant terms, reduces shares issuable under May 2025 warrants
- BIAF Stock Down Following Q2 Earnings Despite CyPath Lung Growth
- bioAffinity Technologies appoints two new directors to board
- bioAffinity Technologies earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- bioAffinity Technologies raises $1.2 million in private placement
- bioAffinity Technologies secures Canadian patent for lung cancer test
- bioAffinity Technologies receives Chinese patent for cancer therapy
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- bioAffinity Technologies President and CEO Maria Zannes Appointed to American Lung Association in Texas’ Leadership Board
- bioAffinity Technologies Works With Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight ® Logistics to Help Meet Demand for CyPath ® Lung
- bioAffinity Technologies names new chief medical officer
- bioAffinity Technologies earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; US Trade Deficit Widens In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; US Construction Spending Rises In February - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- Dow Dips Over 400 Points; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- What's Going On With BioAffinity Shares Tuesday? - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed After Disappointing Q1 Performance: 'April Does Better After A Weak Q1,' Says Expert - Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
日范围
0.17 0.21
年范围
0.17 2.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.26
- 开盘价
- 0.20
- 卖价
- 0.18
- 买价
- 0.48
- 最低价
- 0.17
- 最高价
- 0.21
- 交易量
- 5.777 K
- 日变化
- -30.77%
- 月变化
- -25.00%
- 6个月变化
- -73.91%
- 年变化
- -91.43%
