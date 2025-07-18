通貨 / BFH
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc
64.06 USD 2.25 (3.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BFHの今日の為替レートは、3.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.97の安値と64.32の高値で取引されました。
Bread Financial Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
61.97 64.32
1年のレンジ
38.21 67.93
- 以前の終値
- 61.81
- 始値
- 62.39
- 買値
- 64.06
- 買値
- 64.36
- 安値
- 61.97
- 高値
- 64.32
- 出来高
- 908
- 1日の変化
- 3.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.13%
- 1年の変化
- 34.95%
