通貨 / BFH
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc

64.06 USD 2.25 (3.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BFHの今日の為替レートは、3.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.97の安値と64.32の高値で取引されました。

Bread Financial Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
61.97 64.32
1年のレンジ
38.21 67.93
以前の終値
61.81
始値
62.39
買値
64.06
買値
64.36
安値
61.97
高値
64.32
出来高
908
1日の変化
3.64%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.15%
6ヶ月の変化
29.13%
1年の変化
34.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K