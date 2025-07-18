Moedas / BFH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc
62.36 USD 0.55 (0.89%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BFH para hoje mudou para 0.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 61.97 e o mais alto foi 62.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bread Financial Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFH Notícias
- Bread Financial at Barclays Conference: Strategic Moves and Market Insights
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bread Financial stock hits 52-week high at $67.41
- PRA Group (PRAA) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Marathon Digital (MARA) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Bread Financial Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 66.77 USD
- Bread Financial announces $200 million share repurchase program
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bread Financial reports lower delinquency and net loss rates in July
- 8 Reasons Why Enova’s Business Model Is Built For This Cycle (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ENVA)
- Coinbase Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Volumes Rise Y/Y
- Fawcett buys bread financial shares worth $63,458
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Bread Financial Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Credit Sales Rise
- Bread Financial Holdings earnings beat by $1.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bread Financial (BFH) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bread Financial Q2 2025 slides reveal improved credit quality, stable outlook
- Bread Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share
- Rithm (RITM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Turtle Creek Q1 2025 Manager Commentary
Faixa diária
61.97 62.40
Faixa anual
38.21 67.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 61.81
- Open
- 62.39
- Bid
- 62.36
- Ask
- 62.66
- Low
- 61.97
- High
- 62.40
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- 0.89%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.70%
- Mudança anual
- 31.37%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh