Valute / BFH
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc
63.44 USD 0.62 (0.97%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BFH ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.05 e ad un massimo di 64.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Bread Financial Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.05 64.12
Intervallo Annuale
38.21 67.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.06
- Apertura
- 63.84
- Bid
- 63.44
- Ask
- 63.74
- Minimo
- 63.05
- Massimo
- 64.12
- Volume
- 962
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.64%
20 settembre, sabato