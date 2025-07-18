QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BFH
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc

63.44 USD 0.62 (0.97%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BFH ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.05 e ad un massimo di 64.12.

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.05 64.12
Intervallo Annuale
38.21 67.93
Chiusura Precedente
64.06
Apertura
63.84
Bid
63.44
Ask
63.74
Minimo
63.05
Massimo
64.12
Volume
962
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
-3.10%
Variazione Semestrale
27.88%
Variazione Annuale
33.64%
20 settembre, sabato