통화 / BFH
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc
63.44 USD 0.62 (0.97%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BFH 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.05이고 고가는 64.12이었습니다.
Bread Financial Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
63.05 64.12
년간 변동
38.21 67.93
- 이전 종가
- 64.06
- 시가
- 63.84
- Bid
- 63.44
- Ask
- 63.74
- 저가
- 63.05
- 고가
- 64.12
- 볼륨
- 962
- 일일 변동
- -0.97%
- 월 변동
- -3.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.88%
- 년간 변동율
- 33.64%
