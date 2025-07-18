Währungen / BFH
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc
64.06 USD 2.25 (3.64%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BFH hat sich für heute um 3.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 64.32 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bread Financial Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFH News
- Bread Financial at Barclays Conference: Strategic Moves and Market Insights
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bread Financial stock hits 52-week high at $67.41
- PRA Group (PRAA) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Marathon Digital (MARA) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Bread Financial Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 66.77 USD
- Bread Financial announces $200 million share repurchase program
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bread Financial reports lower delinquency and net loss rates in July
- 8 Reasons Why Enova’s Business Model Is Built For This Cycle (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ENVA)
- Coinbase Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Volumes Rise Y/Y
- Fawcett buys bread financial shares worth $63,458
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Bread Financial Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Credit Sales Rise
- Bread Financial Holdings earnings beat by $1.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bread Financial (BFH) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bread Financial Q2 2025 slides reveal improved credit quality, stable outlook
- Bread Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share
- Rithm (RITM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Turtle Creek Q1 2025 Manager Commentary
Tagesspanne
61.97 64.32
Jahresspanne
38.21 67.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 61.81
- Eröffnung
- 62.39
- Bid
- 64.06
- Ask
- 64.36
- Tief
- 61.97
- Hoch
- 64.32
- Volumen
- 908
- Tagesänderung
- 3.64%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.15%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.13%
- Jahresänderung
- 34.95%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K