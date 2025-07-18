KurseKategorien
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc

64.06 USD 2.25 (3.64%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BFH hat sich für heute um 3.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 64.32 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bread Financial Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
61.97 64.32
Jahresspanne
38.21 67.93
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
61.81
Eröffnung
62.39
Bid
64.06
Ask
64.36
Tief
61.97
Hoch
64.32
Volumen
908
Tagesänderung
3.64%
Monatsänderung
-2.15%
6-Monatsänderung
29.13%
Jahresänderung
34.95%
