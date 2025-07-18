货币 / BFH
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc
63.24 USD 0.25 (0.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BFH汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点63.11和高点63.95进行交易。
关注Bread Financial Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
63.11 63.95
年范围
38.21 67.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 62.99
- 开盘价
- 63.11
- 卖价
- 63.24
- 买价
- 63.54
- 最低价
- 63.11
- 最高价
- 63.95
- 交易量
- 273
- 日变化
- 0.40%
- 月变化
- -3.41%
- 6个月变化
- 27.47%
- 年变化
- 33.22%
