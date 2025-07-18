CotationsSections
Devises / BFH
BFH: Bread Financial Holdings Inc

63.44 USD 0.62 (0.97%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BFH a changé de -0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.05 et à un maximum de 64.12.

Range quotidien
63.05 64.12
Range Annuel
38.21 67.93
Clôture Précédente
64.06
Ouverture
63.84
Bid
63.44
Ask
63.74
Plus Bas
63.05
Plus Haut
64.12
Volume
962
Changement quotidien
-0.97%
Changement Mensuel
-3.10%
Changement à 6 Mois
27.88%
Changement Annuel
33.64%
