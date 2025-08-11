通貨 / BCO
BCO: Brinks Company (The)
114.91 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BCOの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり114.67の安値と115.74の高値で取引されました。
Brinks Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
114.67 115.74
1年のレンジ
80.10 117.99
- 以前の終値
- 114.98
- 始値
- 115.32
- 買値
- 114.91
- 買値
- 115.21
- 安値
- 114.67
- 高値
- 115.74
- 出来高
- 552
- 1日の変化
- -0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.33%
- 1年の変化
- -0.09%
