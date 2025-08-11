クォートセクション
通貨 / BCO
BCO: Brinks Company (The)

114.91 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BCOの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり114.67の安値と115.74の高値で取引されました。

Brinks Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
114.67 115.74
1年のレンジ
80.10 117.99
以前の終値
114.98
始値
115.32
買値
114.91
買値
115.21
安値
114.67
高値
115.74
出来高
552
1日の変化
-0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
3.26%
6ヶ月の変化
34.33%
1年の変化
-0.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K