货币 / BCO
BCO: Brinks Company (The)
116.44 USD 1.57 (1.37%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BCO汇率已更改1.37%。当日，交易品种以低点115.19和高点117.21进行交易。
关注Brinks Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
115.19 117.21
年范围
80.10 117.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 114.87
- 开盘价
- 115.19
- 卖价
- 116.44
- 买价
- 116.74
- 最低价
- 115.19
- 最高价
- 117.21
- 交易量
- 135
- 日变化
- 1.37%
- 月变化
- 4.64%
- 6个月变化
- 36.12%
- 年变化
- 1.24%
