BCO: Brinks Company (The)
114.27 USD 0.94 (0.82%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BCO exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.96 and at a high of 115.47.
Follow Brinks Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
113.96 115.47
Year Range
80.10 117.65
- Previous Close
- 115.21
- Open
- 115.47
- Bid
- 114.27
- Ask
- 114.57
- Low
- 113.96
- High
- 115.47
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- -0.82%
- Month Change
- 2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.59%
- Year Change
- -0.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%