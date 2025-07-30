クォートセクション
通貨 / BAND
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A

18.08 USD 0.21 (1.15%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BANDの今日の為替レートは、-1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.98の安値と18.48の高値で取引されました。

Bandwidth Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.98 18.48
1年のレンジ
11.34 22.33
以前の終値
18.29
始値
18.31
買値
18.08
買値
18.38
安値
17.98
高値
18.48
出来高
876
1日の変化
-1.15%
1ヶ月の変化
22.83%
6ヶ月の変化
39.83%
1年の変化
4.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K