通貨 / BAND
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A
18.08 USD 0.21 (1.15%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BANDの今日の為替レートは、-1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.98の安値と18.48の高値で取引されました。
Bandwidth Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAND News
- Bandwidth株式会社、JMPが企業成長を理由に「市場アウトパフォーム」評価を維持
- Bandwidth stock maintains Market Outperform rating at JMP on enterprise growth
- BandwidthとOut There MediaがRCSメッセージングを米国で展開するためのパートナーシップを発表
- Bandwidth and Out There Media partner to launch RCS messaging in US
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope and Bandwidth
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- 2 Communication Stocks Likely to Sail With Industry Tailwinds
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bandwidth CFO Raiford sells $617k in stock
- Why Is Bandwidth (BAND) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- SK Hynix stock rating reiterated at Outperform by CLSA amid HBM concerns
- Wolfe Research reiterates Outperform rating on Micron stock with $160 target
- Micron stock rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald on improved outlook
- Micron stock rises as UBS reiterates Buy rating on improved outlook
- Micron stock price target raised to $155 from $150 at Mizuho on improved pricing
- Micron stock rises as Rosenblatt maintains Buy rating on strong pre-announced results
- Micron stock gains as Wolfe Research reiterates Outperform rating
- Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
- Kulicke & Soffa Q3F25 slides reveal path to recovery with improved margins despite revenue challenges
- Here's Why Bandwidth (BAND) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Twilio Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Lam Research Q2 2025 slides: record EPS, gross margin exceeds 50%
- Samsung Electronics’ ’AA-/A-1+’ ratings affirmed by S&P Global
BAND on the Community Forum
BANDの取引アプリ
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of XAUUSD (Gold) and DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A green arrow appears when price closes above the upper band. A r
The London Fox EA
Abdurrahman Kaya
***** IMPORTANT NOTE: DO NOT FORGET TO DETERMINE THE MAIN TREND DURING THE TEST. FOR AN UPWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: FALSE" FOR A DOWNWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: FALSE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" AND FOR A HORIZONTAL BAND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" IN THE SETTINGS. YOU CAN ALSO CHOOSE THE LONG TRADE, SHORT TRADE OR BOTH WAY IN REAL ACCOUNT BY THE HELP OF THE BUTTONS ON YOUR GRAPH IN ANY TIME. ***** "Statistics are like mini-skirts. They give you
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
ゴールドエンジェルのEAへようこそ とても安定した利益が見込めるEAです。 おすすめです。 ロジックは簡単です。 BANDインジケータを使用しています。バンドを価格がハズレた場合に、フラグがONになります。まだエントリーはしません。 そして価格の動きを注意深くモニターします。 価格がバンドの中に戻り、センターラインにタッチしたときに、順張りでエントリーします。シンプルですが、トレントが安定しているときは利益が大きいです。 特にXAUUSDにベストマッチします。 ただし、タイムフィルターを使うことが条件です。 ヨーロッパ時間や、ニューヨーク時間帯は、大きなボラティリティのため、利益がでません、タイムフィルターを使ってボラティリティの小さい時間帯を設定してください。 ストップロスは、逆のシグナルを使います。 またTPはトレーリングストップでクローズします。 また利益がマイナスでクローズした場合は、次のロットをあげます。設定で変更可能です。
FREE
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
GbpJpy H1 Bollinger Band Breakout
Marek Kupka
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY H1 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the BOLLINGER BAND channel after some time of consolidation . It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+
1日のレンジ
17.98 18.48
1年のレンジ
11.34 22.33
- 以前の終値
- 18.29
- 始値
- 18.31
- 買値
- 18.08
- 買値
- 18.38
- 安値
- 17.98
- 高値
- 18.48
- 出来高
- 876
- 1日の変化
- -1.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 22.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.83%
- 1年の変化
- 4.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K