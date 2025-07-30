QuotesSections
Currencies / BAND
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A

16.52 USD 0.42 (2.48%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAND exchange rate has changed by -2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.42 and at a high of 16.89.

Follow Bandwidth Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
16.42 16.89
Year Range
11.34 22.33
Previous Close
16.94
Open
16.89
Bid
16.52
Ask
16.82
Low
16.42
High
16.89
Volume
491
Daily Change
-2.48%
Month Change
12.23%
6 Months Change
27.76%
Year Change
-4.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%