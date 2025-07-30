KurseKategorien
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A

18.08 USD 0.21 (1.15%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BAND hat sich für heute um -1.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.48 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bandwidth Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
17.98 18.48
Jahresspanne
11.34 22.33
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
18.29
Eröffnung
18.31
Bid
18.08
Ask
18.38
Tief
17.98
Hoch
18.48
Volumen
876
Tagesänderung
-1.15%
Monatsänderung
22.83%
6-Monatsänderung
39.83%
Jahresänderung
4.57%
