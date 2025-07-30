Währungen / BAND
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A
18.08 USD 0.21 (1.15%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BAND hat sich für heute um -1.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.48 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bandwidth Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BAND News
- Bandwidth: JMP bestätigt "Market Outperform" dank starkem Enterprise-Geschäft
- Bandwidth stock maintains Market Outperform rating at JMP on enterprise growth
- Bandwidth und Out There Media starten RCS-Messaging in den USA
- Bandwidth and Out There Media partner to launch RCS messaging in US
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope and Bandwidth
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- 2 Communication Stocks Likely to Sail With Industry Tailwinds
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bandwidth CFO Raiford sells $617k in stock
- Why Is Bandwidth (BAND) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Bandwidth (BAND) is a Strong Growth Stock
BAND on the Community Forum
Handelsanwendungen für BAND
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
ADBIN BAND - Adaptiver Kanalindikator für XAUUSD und DE30 Beschreibung: Der ADBIN BAND ist ein Handelsindikator, der für die Analyse von XAUUSD (Gold) und DE30 (Deutscher Aktienindex) entwickelt wurde. Er erzeugt dynamische Preiskanäle unter Verwendung eines adaptiven gleitenden Durchschnitts (AMA) , um die Marktvolatilität widerzuspiegeln. Funktionsweise: Dynamische Kanäle : Zeichnet obere und untere Bänder um den Preis und passt sich über den AMA der Volatilität an. Signalerzeugung : Ein gr
The London Fox EA
Abdurrahman Kaya
***** WICHTIGER HINWEIS: VERGESSEN SIE NICHT, WÄHREND DES TESTS DEN HAUPTTREND ZU BESTIMMEN. FÜR EINEN AUFWÄRTSTREND MACHEN SIE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" UND "TRADE SHORT: FALSE", FÜR EINEN ABWÄRTSTREND "TRADE LONG: FALSE" UND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" UND FÜR EIN HORIZONTALES BAND "TRADE LONG: TRUE" UND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" IN DEN EINSTELLUNGEN. SIE KÖNNEN AUCH JEDERZEIT DEN LONG-HANDEL, DEN SHORT-HANDEL ODER BEIDES IM REALEN KONTO MIT HILFE DER SCHALTFLÄCHEN AUF IHREM DIAGRAMM WÄHLEN. ***** "Statistik
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
GbpJpy H1 Bollinger Band Breakout
Marek Kupka
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY H1 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the BOLLINGER BAND channel after some time of consolidation . It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+
Tagesspanne
17.98 18.48
Jahresspanne
11.34 22.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.29
- Eröffnung
- 18.31
- Bid
- 18.08
- Ask
- 18.38
- Tief
- 17.98
- Hoch
- 18.48
- Volumen
- 876
- Tagesänderung
- -1.15%
- Monatsänderung
- 22.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 39.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 4.57%
