BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A

18.15 USD 0.14 (0.77%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do BAND para hoje mudou para -0.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.98 e o mais alto foi 18.48.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bandwidth Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
17.98 18.48
Faixa anual
11.34 22.33
Fechamento anterior
18.29
Open
18.31
Bid
18.15
Ask
18.45
Low
17.98
High
18.48
Volume
374
Mudança diária
-0.77%
Mudança mensal
23.30%
Mudança de 6 meses
40.37%
Mudança anual
4.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh