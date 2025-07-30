Divisas / BAND
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A
18.29 USD 1.77 (10.71%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BAND de hoy ha cambiado un 10.71%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.63.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bandwidth Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BAND News
- Bandwidth y Out There Media se alían para lanzar mensajería RCS en EE.UU.
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope and Bandwidth
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- 2 Communication Stocks Likely to Sail With Industry Tailwinds
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bandwidth CFO Raiford sells $617k in stock
- Why Is Bandwidth (BAND) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Bandwidth Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Healthy Revenue Growth
BAND on the Community Forum
Aplicaciones comerciales para BAND
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
ADBIN BAND - Indicador de Canal Adaptativo para XAUUSD y DE30 Descripción: El ADBIN BAND es un indicador de trading diseñado para el análisis de XAUUSD (Oro) y DE30 (Índice Bursátil Alemán) . Genera canales de precios dinámicos utilizando una Media Móvil Adaptativa (AMA ) para reflejar la volatilidad del mercado. Funcionalidad: Canales dinámicos : Traza bandas superiores e inferiores alrededor del precio, ajustándose a la volatilidad mediante AMA. Generación de señales : Aparece una flecha ve
The London Fox EA
Abdurrahman Kaya
***** NOTA IMPORTANTE: NO OLVIDE DETERMINAR LA TENDENCIA PRINCIPAL DURANTE LA PRUEBA. PARA UNA TENDENCIA ALCISTA HAGA "TRADE LONG: TRUE" Y "TRADE SHORT: FALSE" PARA UNA TENDENCIA BAJISTA HAGA "TRADE LONG: FALSE" Y "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" Y PARA UNA BANDA HORIZONTAL HAGA "TRADE LONG: TRUE" Y "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" EN LOS AJUSTES. TAMBIÉN PUEDE ELEGIR EL COMERCIO LARGO, CORTO O DE AMBAS MANERAS EN LA CUENTA REAL CON LA AYUDA DE LOS BOTONES EN EL GRÁFICO EN CUALQUIER MOMENTO. ***** "Las estadísticas
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
GbpJpy H1 Bollinger Band Breakout
Marek Kupka
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY H1 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the BOLLINGER BAND channel after some time of consolidation . It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+
Rango diario
16.55 18.63
Rango anual
11.34 22.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.52
- Open
- 16.55
- Bid
- 18.29
- Ask
- 18.59
- Low
- 16.55
- High
- 18.63
- Volumen
- 1.211 K
- Cambio diario
- 10.71%
- Cambio mensual
- 24.25%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 41.45%
- Cambio anual
- 5.78%
