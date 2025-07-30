CotizacionesSecciones
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A

18.29 USD 1.77 (10.71%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BAND de hoy ha cambiado un 10.71%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.63.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bandwidth Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
16.55 18.63
Rango anual
11.34 22.33
Cierres anteriores
16.52
Open
16.55
Bid
18.29
Ask
18.59
Low
16.55
High
18.63
Volumen
1.211 K
Cambio diario
10.71%
Cambio mensual
24.25%
Cambio a 6 meses
41.45%
Cambio anual
5.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B