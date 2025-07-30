报价部分
货币 / BAND
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A

18.16 USD 1.64 (9.93%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BAND汇率已更改9.93%。当日，交易品种以低点16.55和高点18.31进行交易。

关注Bandwidth Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
指标
ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an   Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)   to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A   green arrow   appears when price closes above the upper band. A   r
The London Fox EA
Abdurrahman Kaya
专家
***** IMPORTANT NOTE: DO NOT FORGET TO DETERMINE THE MAIN TREND DURING THE TEST. FOR AN UPWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: FALSE" FOR A DOWNWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: FALSE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" AND FOR A HORIZONTAL BAND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" IN THE SETTINGS. YOU CAN ALSO CHOOSE THE LONG TRADE, SHORT TRADE OR BOTH WAY IN REAL ACCOUNT BY THE HELP OF THE BUTTONS ON YOUR GRAPH IN ANY TIME. ***** "Statistics are like mini-skirts. They give you
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
专家
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
专家
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
GbpJpy H1 Bollinger Band Breakout
Marek Kupka
专家
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY H1 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on    BREAKOUT of the BOLLINGER BAND channel   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with  ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT .  Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+
日范围
16.55 18.31
年范围
11.34 22.33
前一天收盘价
16.52
开盘价
16.55
卖价
18.16
买价
18.46
最低价
16.55
最高价
18.31
交易量
574
日变化
9.93%
月变化
23.37%
6个月变化
40.45%
年变化
5.03%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
4.25%
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值