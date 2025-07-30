FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / BAND
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A

17.54 USD 0.54 (2.99%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BAND fiyatı bugün -2.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bandwidth Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BAND haberleri

BAND on the Community Forum

Günlük aralık
17.45 18.20
Yıllık aralık
11.34 22.33
Önceki kapanış
18.08
Açılış
18.10
Satış
17.54
Alış
17.84
Düşük
17.45
Yüksek
18.20
Hacim
590
Günlük değişim
-2.99%
Aylık değişim
19.16%
6 aylık değişim
35.65%
Yıllık değişim
1.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar