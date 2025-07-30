Devises / BAND
BAND: Bandwidth Inc - Class A
17.54 USD 0.54 (2.99%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BAND a changé de -2.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.45 et à un maximum de 18.20.
Suivez la dynamique Bandwidth Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BAND Nouvelles
- L’action Bandwidth conserve sa note "Surperformance du marché" chez JMP grâce à la croissance des entreprises
- Bandwidth stock maintains Market Outperform rating at JMP on enterprise growth
- Bandwidth et Out There Media s’associent pour lancer la messagerie RCS aux États-Unis
- Bandwidth and Out There Media partner to launch RCS messaging in US
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope and Bandwidth
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- 2 Communication Stocks Likely to Sail With Industry Tailwinds
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bandwidth CFO Raiford sells $617k in stock
- Why Is Bandwidth (BAND) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why Bandwidth (BAND) is a Strong Growth Stock
BAND on the Community Forum
Applications de Trading pour BAND
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of XAUUSD (Gold) and DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A green arrow appears when price closes above the upper band. A r
The London Fox EA
Abdurrahman Kaya
***** IMPORTANT NOTE: DO NOT FORGET TO DETERMINE THE MAIN TREND DURING THE TEST. FOR AN UPWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: FALSE" FOR A DOWNWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: FALSE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" AND FOR A HORIZONTAL BAND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" IN THE SETTINGS. YOU CAN ALSO CHOOSE THE LONG TRADE, SHORT TRADE OR BOTH WAY IN REAL ACCOUNT BY THE HELP OF THE BUTTONS ON YOUR GRAPH IN ANY TIME. ***** "Statistics are like mini-skirts. They give you
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
GbpJpy H1 Bollinger Band Breakout
Marek Kupka
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY H1 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the BOLLINGER BAND channel after some time of consolidation . It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+
Range quotidien
17.45 18.20
Range Annuel
11.34 22.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 18.08
- Ouverture
- 18.10
- Bid
- 17.54
- Ask
- 17.84
- Plus Bas
- 17.45
- Plus Haut
- 18.20
- Volume
- 590
- Changement quotidien
- -2.99%
- Changement Mensuel
- 19.16%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 35.65%
- Changement Annuel
- 1.45%
20 septembre, samedi