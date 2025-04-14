通貨 / ATS
ATS: ATS Corporation
28.21 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ATSの今日の為替レートは、0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.55の安値と28.54の高値で取引されました。
ATS Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ATS News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in ATS Stock?
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.04%
- ATS Corp Q1 2026 slides: revenue up 6%, earnings down amid sector shifts
- ATS (ATS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate ATS (ATS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ATS Corporation’s outlook changed to stable from positive
- ClearBridge Canadian Equity Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.06%
- Medical Equipment Maker Baxter International Names New CEO
- ATS Corporation stock falls as CEO Hider departs for Baxter International
- Baxter names Andrew Hider as new CEO, effective September
- ATS CEO Hider to step down, CFO McLeod named interim leader
- Another Cool Inflation Print – Will the Fed Act?
- Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.14%
- ATS to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference
- ATS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- ATS Q4 2025 presentation: Order bookings up 9% despite revenue decline
- MAC Copper, ATS, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - ATS (NYSE:ATS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.75%
- ATS Announces Settlement with EV Customer, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Fourth Quarter Earnings Call
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.83%
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
27.55 28.54
1年のレンジ
20.90 33.06
- 以前の終値
- 28.19
- 始値
- 28.35
- 買値
- 28.21
- 買値
- 28.51
- 安値
- 27.55
- 高値
- 28.54
- 出来高
- 86
- 1日の変化
- 0.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.61%
- 1年の変化
- -2.12%
