ATS: ATS Corporation

28.19 USD 0.22 (0.79%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ATS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.79%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.77.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ATS Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
28.00 28.77
Rango anual
20.90 33.06
Cierres anteriores
27.97
Open
28.00
Bid
28.19
Ask
28.49
Low
28.00
High
28.77
Volumen
166
Cambio diario
0.79%
Cambio mensual
3.45%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.53%
Cambio anual
-2.19%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B