Währungen / ATS
ATS: ATS Corporation

28.21 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ATS hat sich für heute um 0.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 28.54 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ATS Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
27.55 28.54
Jahresspanne
20.90 33.06
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
28.19
Eröffnung
28.35
Bid
28.21
Ask
28.51
Tief
27.55
Hoch
28.54
Volumen
86
Tagesänderung
0.07%
Monatsänderung
3.52%
6-Monatsänderung
12.61%
Jahresänderung
-2.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K