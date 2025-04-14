Währungen / ATS
ATS: ATS Corporation
28.21 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATS hat sich für heute um 0.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 28.54 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ATS Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ATS News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in ATS Stock?
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.04%
- ATS Corp Q1 2026 slides: revenue up 6%, earnings down amid sector shifts
- ATS (ATS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate ATS (ATS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ATS Corporation’s outlook changed to stable from positive
- ClearBridge Canadian Equity Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.06%
- Medical Equipment Maker Baxter International Names New CEO
- ATS Corporation stock falls as CEO Hider departs for Baxter International
- Baxter names Andrew Hider as new CEO, effective September
- ATS CEO Hider to step down, CFO McLeod named interim leader
- Another Cool Inflation Print – Will the Fed Act?
- Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.14%
- ATS to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference
- ATS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- ATS Q4 2025 presentation: Order bookings up 9% despite revenue decline
- MAC Copper, ATS, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - ATS (NYSE:ATS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.75%
- ATS Announces Settlement with EV Customer, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Fourth Quarter Earnings Call
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.83%
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
27.55 28.54
Jahresspanne
20.90 33.06
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 28.19
- Eröffnung
- 28.35
- Bid
- 28.21
- Ask
- 28.51
- Tief
- 27.55
- Hoch
- 28.54
- Volumen
- 86
- Tagesänderung
- 0.07%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.61%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.12%
