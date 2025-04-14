Devises / ATS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ATS: ATS Corporation
27.87 USD 0.34 (1.21%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ATS a changé de -1.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.57 et à un maximum de 28.24.
Suivez la dynamique ATS Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATS Nouvelles
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in ATS Stock?
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.04%
- ATS Corp Q1 2026 slides: revenue up 6%, earnings down amid sector shifts
- ATS (ATS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate ATS (ATS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ATS Corporation’s outlook changed to stable from positive
- ClearBridge Canadian Equity Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.06%
- Medical Equipment Maker Baxter International Names New CEO
- ATS Corporation stock falls as CEO Hider departs for Baxter International
- Baxter names Andrew Hider as new CEO, effective September
- ATS CEO Hider to step down, CFO McLeod named interim leader
- Another Cool Inflation Print – Will the Fed Act?
- Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.14%
- ATS to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference
- ATS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- ATS Q4 2025 presentation: Order bookings up 9% despite revenue decline
- MAC Copper, ATS, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - ATS (NYSE:ATS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.75%
- ATS Announces Settlement with EV Customer, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Fourth Quarter Earnings Call
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.83%
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
Range quotidien
27.57 28.24
Range Annuel
20.90 33.06
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.21
- Ouverture
- 28.24
- Bid
- 27.87
- Ask
- 28.17
- Plus Bas
- 27.57
- Plus Haut
- 28.24
- Volume
- 152
- Changement quotidien
- -1.21%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.28%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.26%
- Changement Annuel
- -3.30%
20 septembre, samedi