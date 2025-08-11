通貨 / APA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
APA: APA Corporation
23.90 USD 0.25 (1.04%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APAの今日の為替レートは、-1.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.64の安値と24.24の高値で取引されました。
APA Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APA News
- Here's Why APA (APA) Fell More Than Broader Market
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- Devon Energy: Integrating Grayson Mill Acquisition But Affected By Low Natural Gas Prices
- ベンチマーク社、事業改善を理由にAPA株の目標価格33ドルを維持
- APA stock price target maintained at $33 by Benchmark on business improvements
- APA (APA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Why APA Stock Rocked the Market Today
- APA stock price target raised to $28 from $26 at Raymond James
- APA Corporation declares 25 cent dividend for shareholders
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Why Shares in APA Corporation Fell Today
- Is PrimeEnergy Stock a Smart Bet Amid Oil Slump & Gas Growth?
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- JPMorgan downgrades APA Group stock to Neutral despite strong FY25 results
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
- Jefferies downgrades APA Group stock rating to Hold despite raising price target
- Petrobras Q2 Earnings Miss on Oil Price Drop, Production Grows
- Here’s 5 S&P 500 Stocks that Are Undervalued with Low PE Ratios - TipRanks.com
- APA Corp: Getting Leaner And Meaner (NASDAQ:APA)
- UBS raises APA stock price target to $21 on strong Q2 results
- APA Q2 Earnings Shine With Beat on Both Top and Bottom Lines
1日のレンジ
23.64 24.24
1年のレンジ
13.59 27.49
- 以前の終値
- 24.15
- 始値
- 24.14
- 買値
- 23.90
- 買値
- 24.20
- 安値
- 23.64
- 高値
- 24.24
- 出来高
- 10.492 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.81%
- 1年の変化
- -1.44%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B