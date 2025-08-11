Valute / APA
APA: APA Corporation
23.67 USD 0.19 (0.81%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APA ha avuto una variazione del 0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.30 e ad un massimo di 23.67.
Segui le dinamiche di APA Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.30 23.67
Intervallo Annuale
13.59 27.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.48
- Apertura
- 23.43
- Bid
- 23.67
- Ask
- 23.97
- Minimo
- 23.30
- Massimo
- 23.67
- Volume
- 5.469 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.39%