QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / APA
Tornare a Azioni

APA: APA Corporation

23.67 USD 0.19 (0.81%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APA ha avuto una variazione del 0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.30 e ad un massimo di 23.67.

Segui le dinamiche di APA Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.30 23.67
Intervallo Annuale
13.59 27.49
Chiusura Precedente
23.48
Apertura
23.43
Bid
23.67
Ask
23.97
Minimo
23.30
Massimo
23.67
Volume
5.469 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.81%
Variazione Mensile
1.98%
Variazione Semestrale
12.71%
Variazione Annuale
-2.39%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev