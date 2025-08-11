货币 / APA
APA: APA Corporation
24.69 USD 0.18 (0.73%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APA汇率已更改0.73%。当日，交易品种以低点24.24和高点24.91进行交易。
关注APA Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APA新闻
- 美国股市收低；截至收盘道琼斯工业平均指数下跌0.27%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- Devon Energy: Integrating Grayson Mill Acquisition But Affected By Low Natural Gas Prices
- 基准公司维持APA股票目标价33美元，看好业务改善
- APA stock price target maintained at $33 by Benchmark on business improvements
- APA (APA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Why APA Stock Rocked the Market Today
- APA stock price target raised to $28 from $26 at Raymond James
- APA Corporation declares 25 cent dividend for shareholders
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Why Shares in APA Corporation Fell Today
- Is PrimeEnergy Stock a Smart Bet Amid Oil Slump & Gas Growth?
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- JPMorgan downgrades APA Group stock to Neutral despite strong FY25 results
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
- Jefferies downgrades APA Group stock rating to Hold despite raising price target
- Petrobras Q2 Earnings Miss on Oil Price Drop, Production Grows
- Here’s 5 S&P 500 Stocks that Are Undervalued with Low PE Ratios - TipRanks.com
- APA Corp: Getting Leaner And Meaner (NASDAQ:APA)
- UBS raises APA stock price target to $21 on strong Q2 results
- APA Q2 Earnings Shine With Beat on Both Top and Bottom Lines
日范围
24.24 24.91
年范围
13.59 27.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.51
- 开盘价
- 24.26
- 卖价
- 24.69
- 买价
- 24.99
- 最低价
- 24.24
- 最高价
- 24.91
- 交易量
- 2.688 K
- 日变化
- 0.73%
- 月变化
- 6.38%
- 6个月变化
- 17.57%
- 年变化
- 1.81%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值