통화 / APA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
APA: APA Corporation
23.48 USD 0.42 (1.76%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APA 환율이 오늘 -1.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.29이고 고가는 23.94이었습니다.
APA Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APA News
- Here's Why APA (APA) Fell More Than Broader Market
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- Devon Energy: Integrating Grayson Mill Acquisition But Affected By Low Natural Gas Prices
- 아파치 코퍼레이션, Benchmark, 목표 주가 33달러 유지
- APA stock price target maintained at $33 by Benchmark on business improvements
- APA (APA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Why APA Stock Rocked the Market Today
- APA stock price target raised to $28 from $26 at Raymond James
- APA Corporation declares 25 cent dividend for shareholders
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Why Shares in APA Corporation Fell Today
- Is PrimeEnergy Stock a Smart Bet Amid Oil Slump & Gas Growth?
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- JPMorgan downgrades APA Group stock to Neutral despite strong FY25 results
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
- Jefferies downgrades APA Group stock rating to Hold despite raising price target
- Petrobras Q2 Earnings Miss on Oil Price Drop, Production Grows
- Here’s 5 S&P 500 Stocks that Are Undervalued with Low PE Ratios - TipRanks.com
- APA Corp: Getting Leaner And Meaner (NASDAQ:APA)
- UBS raises APA stock price target to $21 on strong Q2 results
- APA Q2 Earnings Shine With Beat on Both Top and Bottom Lines
일일 변동 비율
23.29 23.94
년간 변동
13.59 27.49
- 이전 종가
- 23.90
- 시가
- 23.92
- Bid
- 23.48
- Ask
- 23.78
- 저가
- 23.29
- 고가
- 23.94
- 볼륨
- 10.843 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.76%
- 월 변동
- 1.16%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.81%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.18%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K