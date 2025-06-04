通貨 / AMRK
AMRK: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc
27.15 USD 0.61 (2.30%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMRKの今日の為替レートは、2.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.11の安値と27.22の高値で取引されました。
A-Mark Precious Metals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
26.11 27.22
1年のレンジ
19.39 45.39
- 以前の終値
- 26.54
- 始値
- 26.62
- 買値
- 27.15
- 買値
- 27.45
- 安値
- 26.11
- 高値
- 27.22
- 出来高
- 855
- 1日の変化
- 2.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.95%
- 1年の変化
- -38.23%
