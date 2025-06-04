クォートセクション
通貨 / AMRK
株に戻る

AMRK: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc

27.15 USD 0.61 (2.30%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMRKの今日の為替レートは、2.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.11の安値と27.22の高値で取引されました。

A-Mark Precious Metals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMRK News

1日のレンジ
26.11 27.22
1年のレンジ
19.39 45.39
以前の終値
26.54
始値
26.62
買値
27.15
買値
27.45
安値
26.11
高値
27.22
出来高
855
1日の変化
2.30%
1ヶ月の変化
16.77%
6ヶ月の変化
7.95%
1年の変化
-38.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K