Valute / AMRK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMRK: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc
26.83 USD 0.32 (1.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMRK ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.56 e ad un massimo di 27.27.
Segui le dinamiche di A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMRK News
- John Moorhead sells A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) shares for $70k
- 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Superior Returns
- Il direttore di A-Mark Precious Metals vende azioni per 662.000 dollari
- A-Mark Precious Metals director sells $662k in shares
- Are Investors Undervaluing AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Right Now?
- A-Mark (AMRK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- Does A-Mark (AMRK) Have the Potential to Rally 61.94% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- A-Mark Precious Metals stock price target maintained at $29 by DA Davidson
- Amark Preci earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- A-Mark Precious Metals Q4 Profit Soars
- A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- A-Mark Precious Metals: Interest In The Stock And Products Has Waned (AMRK)
- GoPro (GPRO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- A-Mark Precious Metals declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Canadian Natural Resources, Armada Hoffler And More
- A-Mark Precious Metals CFO sells $103k in stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.56 27.27
Intervallo Annuale
19.39 45.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.15
- Apertura
- 27.15
- Bid
- 26.83
- Ask
- 27.13
- Minimo
- 26.56
- Massimo
- 27.27
- Volume
- 1.137 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.95%
20 settembre, sabato