AMRK: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc

26.83 USD 0.32 (1.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMRK ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.56 e ad un massimo di 27.27.

Segui le dinamiche di A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.56 27.27
Intervallo Annuale
19.39 45.39
Chiusura Precedente
27.15
Apertura
27.15
Bid
26.83
Ask
27.13
Minimo
26.56
Massimo
27.27
Volume
1.137 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.18%
Variazione Mensile
15.40%
Variazione Semestrale
6.68%
Variazione Annuale
-38.95%
