통화 / AMRK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AMRK: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc
26.83 USD 0.32 (1.18%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMRK 환율이 오늘 -1.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.56이고 고가는 27.27이었습니다.
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMRK News
- John Moorhead sells A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) shares for $70k
- 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Superior Returns
- A-Mark 귀금속 이사, 66만 2천 달러 상당 주식 매도
- A-Mark Precious Metals director sells $662k in shares
- Are Investors Undervaluing AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Right Now?
- A-Mark (AMRK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- Does A-Mark (AMRK) Have the Potential to Rally 61.94% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- A-Mark Precious Metals stock price target maintained at $29 by DA Davidson
- Amark Preci earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- A-Mark Precious Metals Q4 Profit Soars
- A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- A-Mark Precious Metals: Interest In The Stock And Products Has Waned (AMRK)
- GoPro (GPRO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- A-Mark Precious Metals declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Canadian Natural Resources, Armada Hoffler And More
- A-Mark Precious Metals CFO sells $103k in stock
일일 변동 비율
26.56 27.27
년간 변동
19.39 45.39
- 이전 종가
- 27.15
- 시가
- 27.15
- Bid
- 26.83
- Ask
- 27.13
- 저가
- 26.56
- 고가
- 27.27
- 볼륨
- 1.137 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.18%
- 월 변동
- 15.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.68%
- 년간 변동율
- -38.95%
20 9월, 토요일