AFG: American Financial Group Inc
140.87 USD 1.76 (1.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AFGの今日の為替レートは、1.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり138.55の安値と141.55の高値で取引されました。
American Financial Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AFG News
- 2 High-Yield, Investment-Grade Bonds For Your Retirement Portfolio
- アメリカン・ファイナンシャル・グループ、3億5000万ドルのシニア債を発行へ
- American Financial Group to issue $350 million in senior notes
- American Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold AFG Stock?
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Presents at KBW Insurance Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:AFG)
- KNSL Dips 2.1% YTD, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- MCY Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: What's Next?
- American Financial Group, Inc.'s Baby Bonds With Over 7% Yield (NYSE:AFG)
- American Financial Banks on Renewal Pricing Amid Cost Woes
- American Financial stock price target lowered to $124 at KBW
- American Financial price target raised to $130 from $125 at Jefferies
- American Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AFG)
- Earnings call transcript: American Financial Q2 2025 beats on revenue, EPS steady
- American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- American Financial Group Q2 2025 slides: Sequential earnings improvement amid challenging year
- American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- American Financial Group (AFG) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- American Financial earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate American Financial Group (AFG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Implied Volatility Surging for American Financial Stock Options
- W.R. Berkley (WRB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
138.55 141.55
1年のレンジ
114.90 150.16
- 以前の終値
- 139.11
- 始値
- 138.93
- 買値
- 140.87
- 買値
- 141.17
- 安値
- 138.55
- 高値
- 141.55
- 出来高
- 827
- 1日の変化
- 1.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.19%
- 1年の変化
- 4.69%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B