Currencies / AFG
AFG: American Financial Group Inc
139.30 USD 0.48 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFG exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.21 and at a high of 140.50.
Follow American Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFG News
Daily Range
138.21 140.50
Year Range
114.90 150.16
- Previous Close
- 139.78
- Open
- 139.67
- Bid
- 139.30
- Ask
- 139.60
- Low
- 138.21
- High
- 140.50
- Volume
- 1.116 K
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.00%
- Year Change
- 3.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%