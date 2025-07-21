货币 / AFG
AFG: American Financial Group Inc
138.66 USD 0.64 (0.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AFG汇率已更改-0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点137.54和高点138.99进行交易。
关注American Financial Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFG新闻
- 美国金融集团将发行3.5亿美元高级债券
- American Financial Group to issue $350 million in senior notes
- American Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold AFG Stock?
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Presents at KBW Insurance Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:AFG)
- KNSL Dips 2.1% YTD, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- MCY Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: What's Next?
- American Financial Group, Inc.'s Baby Bonds With Over 7% Yield (NYSE:AFG)
- American Financial Banks on Renewal Pricing Amid Cost Woes
- American Financial stock price target lowered to $124 at KBW
- American Financial price target raised to $130 from $125 at Jefferies
- American Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AFG)
- Earnings call transcript: American Financial Q2 2025 beats on revenue, EPS steady
- American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- American Financial Group Q2 2025 slides: Sequential earnings improvement amid challenging year
- American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- American Financial Group (AFG) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- American Financial earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate American Financial Group (AFG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Implied Volatility Surging for American Financial Stock Options
- W.R. Berkley (WRB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kinsale Capital Trades Above 50-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
日范围
137.54 138.99
年范围
114.90 150.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 139.30
- 开盘价
- 138.61
- 卖价
- 138.66
- 买价
- 138.96
- 最低价
- 137.54
- 最高价
- 138.99
- 交易量
- 971
- 日变化
- -0.46%
- 月变化
- 2.30%
- 6个月变化
- 5.51%
- 年变化
- 3.05%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值