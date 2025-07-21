KurseKategorien
Währungen / AFG
Zurück zum Aktien

AFG: American Financial Group Inc

140.87 USD 1.76 (1.27%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AFG hat sich für heute um 1.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 138.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 141.55 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die American Financial Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AFG News

Tagesspanne
138.55 141.55
Jahresspanne
114.90 150.16
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
139.11
Eröffnung
138.93
Bid
140.87
Ask
141.17
Tief
138.55
Hoch
141.55
Volumen
827
Tagesänderung
1.27%
Monatsänderung
3.93%
6-Monatsänderung
7.19%
Jahresänderung
4.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K