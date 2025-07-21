Währungen / AFG
AFG: American Financial Group Inc
140.87 USD 1.76 (1.27%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AFG hat sich für heute um 1.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 138.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 141.55 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die American Financial Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
138.55 141.55
Jahresspanne
114.90 150.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 139.11
- Eröffnung
- 138.93
- Bid
- 140.87
- Ask
- 141.17
- Tief
- 138.55
- Hoch
- 141.55
- Volumen
- 827
- Tagesänderung
- 1.27%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.93%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.19%
- Jahresänderung
- 4.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K