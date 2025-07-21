통화 / AFG
AFG: American Financial Group Inc
141.25 USD 0.38 (0.27%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AFG 환율이 오늘 0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 140.11이고 고가는 141.70이었습니다.
American Financial Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
140.11 141.70
년간 변동
114.90 150.16
- 이전 종가
- 140.87
- 시가
- 140.61
- Bid
- 141.25
- Ask
- 141.55
- 저가
- 140.11
- 고가
- 141.70
- 볼륨
- 593
- 일일 변동
- 0.27%
- 월 변동
- 4.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.97%
