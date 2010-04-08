TrendSight Simple EA

Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Simple EA, a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis.

Why Choose TrendSight Simple EA?

TrendSight Simple EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system. Unlike many EAs that rely on risky gambling techniques, TrendSight Simple uses pure price action, trend momentum, and volatility filters to identify high-probability entries.

  • No Risky Gimmicks: Say goodbye to the anxiety of Martingale or Grid strategies. TrendSight Simple treats your capital with respect, utilizing a professional risk management approach where every trade is accounted for.

  • Intelligent ATR Trailing: Protect your profits dynamically. The EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to adjust trailing stops, allowing your winners to run during strong trends while locking in gains. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158650)

  • Daily Safety Net: With a built-in Daily Cut-Loss feature, the EA automatically stops trading if a specific equity threshold is hit, ensuring you live to trade another day. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158650)

  • High-Probability Filtering: By combining 150-period EMA trend filters with volatility checks, the EA ensures it only enters the market when conditions are optimal.

Optimized & Ready to Use

We have done the heavy lifting for you. This EA is fully optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe. It is a "Plug & Play" solution—simply attach it to your chart and let the algorithm work.

For the best results with low spreads and lightning-fast execution, we recommend using Exness Cent Account, showing:

Maximum drawdown: 23%

Profit factor: 3.0

Initial capital: $100

👉 Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

Note: If you are using a different broker, we recommend running an optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Settings: Start: 0,1 | Step: 0,1 | Stop: 10) to find the sweet spot for your specific account type.

Powerful Parameters for Total Control

  • Risk Percentage: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on your equity. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158650)

  • Daily Cut Loss Percent: A hard safety limit to prevent significant daily drawdowns. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158650)

  • ATR Trailing Multiplier: Controls how loosely or tightly the stop loss follows the trend. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158650)

  • EMA Trend Filter: Ensures the EA only trades in the direction of the long-term trend (D1 Filter).

  • Start/End Hour: Customize your trading window to avoid volatile news or low-liquidity sessions.

  • PaintBar Length: The core engine that detects trend reversals and momentum shifts. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158650)

  • Magic Number: Allows you to run multiple EAs on the same account without conflict.

Take the Leap into Professional Trading

Don't let market emotions dictate your success. Experience the discipline of a machine combined with a battle-tested strategy.

Download TrendSight Pro EA today and transform your Gold trading journey!



