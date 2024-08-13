Yarukami Mnukakashi is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market.

The version for MT5 is located at the link.

Key Features:

Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other.

Trading instruments: GOLD

Timeframes: M1

Algorithm: Uses technical analysis with moving average indicators, Bollinger and Momentum.

Risk management: there is a function to forcibly close orders at the end of trading by time, averages by adding the initial lot - the profit also increases proportionally.

Advantages:

Automation: Full automation of the trading process.

Settings: The user can customize the strategy parameters to suit their preferences.

Compatibility: Works on MetaTrader 4.- Updates: Regular updates are provided.

Chart style: Distinctive style, good information panel.



Advisor parameters:

Profit == Minimum profit per 0.01 Lot

Profit in day == Upon reaching profit for the day, the advisor will be disabled until the next day

Fixed Lot == Used fixed Lotsize if Auto Lot is disabled

Auto lot == Automatic lot calculation

For every 0.01 lot == If Auto Lot is enabled, you must specify which deposit will be applied for every 0.01 lot (For every 0.01 lot). Deposit / Lotvalue = LotSize

Magic number == Magic number

Spread limit == Spread limit

Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the first section)

Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the first section)

Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the first section). If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Enable section two trading == Enable/disable the second section

Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the second section)

Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the second section)

Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the second section) If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Enable section three trading == Enable/disable the third section

Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the third section)

Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the third section)

Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the third section) If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Time ON EA session 1 == Hour to enable the advisor

Time OFF EA session 1 == Hour to disable the advisor

Time ON EA session 2 == Hour to enable the advisor

Time OFF EA session 2 == Hour to disable the advisor

Close everything by time == Close all trades by force when the time expires



Panel info == Enable the information panel

Stop Limit in $ == Closes all trades upon reaching the drawdown (in currency) deposit

Long and short independent == Allows you to open deals in different directions independently of each other

Period MA M1 (60) == Moving average period on M1

Period MA M5 (24) == Moving average period on M5

Period MA M15 (16) == Moving average period on M15

Period MA H1 (24) == Moving average period on H1

Period BB H1 (22) == If the price goes beyond the Bollinger bands, the deal is not opened

Period RSI M15 (8) == Limitation of opening trades on M15

Period Momentum (2) == Momentum indicator period on M1. This determines the trading direction BUY, down - SELL

Period MA M15 - price from MA in pips == Used for filtering Trades, higher value = less trades

Contacts:

Telegram group t.me/yarukamiea

Settings:

By default, all indicator settings are set to zero. Before testing, please set the parameters as in the screenshot and you can try.