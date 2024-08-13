Yarukami Mnukakashi EA

5

Yarukami Mnukakashi is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market.

The version for MT5 is located at the link.

Key Features:

Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other.

Trading instruments: GOLD
Timeframes: M1
Algorithm: Uses technical analysis with moving average indicators, Bollinger and Momentum.
Risk management: there is a function to forcibly close orders at the end of trading by time, averages by adding the initial lot - the profit also increases proportionally.

Advantages:

Automation: Full automation of the trading process.
Settings: The user can customize the strategy parameters to suit their preferences.
Compatibility: Works on MetaTrader 4.- Updates: Regular updates are provided.
Chart style: Distinctive style, good information panel.

Advisor parameters:

Profit == Minimum profit per 0.01 Lot
Profit in day == Upon reaching profit for the day, the advisor will be disabled until the next day
Fixed Lot == Used fixed Lotsize if Auto Lot is disabled
Auto lot == Automatic lot calculation
For every 0.01 lot == If Auto Lot is enabled, you must specify which deposit will be applied for every 0.01 lot (For every 0.01 lot). Deposit / Lotvalue = LotSize
Magic number == Magic number
Spread limit == Spread limit

Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the first section)
Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the first section)
Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the first section). If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Enable section two trading == Enable/disable the second section
Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the second section)
Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the second section)
Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the second section) If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Enable section three trading == Enable/disable the third section
Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the third section)
Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the third section)
Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the third section) If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Time ON EA session 1 == Hour to enable the advisor
Time OFF EA session 1 == Hour to disable the advisor
Time ON EA session 2 == Hour to enable the advisor
Time OFF EA session 2 == Hour to disable the advisor
Close everything by time == Close all trades by force when the time expires

Panel info == Enable the information panel
Stop Limit in $ == Closes all trades upon reaching the drawdown (in currency) deposit
Long and short independent == Allows you to open deals in different directions independently of each other

Period MA M1 (60) == Moving average period on M1
Period MA M5 (24) == Moving average period on M5
Period MA M15 (16) == Moving average period on M15
Period MA H1 (24) == Moving average period on H1
Period BB H1 (22) == If the price goes beyond the Bollinger bands, the deal is not opened
Period RSI M15 (8) == Limitation of opening trades on M15
Period Momentum (2) == Momentum indicator period on M1. This determines the trading direction BUY, down - SELL
Period MA M15 - price from MA in pips == Used for filtering Trades, higher value = less trades

Contacts:

Telegram group t.me/yarukamiea

Settings:

By default, all indicator settings are set to zero. Before testing, please set the parameters as in the screenshot and you can try.

レビュー 5
yalta999
43
yalta999 2024.11.20 11:30 
 

Отличный советник, я сам лично тестировал EA YM две недели на демо тест он просто супер ❤️, я в шоке 😮 от того как они проходят самые страшные месяца по паре золото/доллар март 2023 и 2024 года, с 01.06 по 08.11.2024 года самая большая просадка 450$ от депозита 1000$ этот бот просто находка для новичка и трейдера со стажем. Я честно сегодня купил его на mql5 у разработчика пока он не поднял цену и чтобы получить поддержку у создателя 😎 этот советник просто бомба 💥 всем советую 🔥🔥🔥 прибыль за месяц от 200-450$ показывает на тест💥

Daniele Fregni
187
Daniele Fregni 2024.11.12 19:34 
 

Ea very interesting with real possibility of consistent profits. Beware only of risk calculation being a grid-martingale. Starting very slowly provides steady gains. Support is good with the ability to interact with other users who have the same application. The developer always responds with real help in the setting. Recommended

Irwanto
39
Irwanto 2024.10.13 00:27 
 

Great EA. Just make sure the equity is sufficient. Be careful to calculate the grid step, lot step, and lot size. Make sure not to open too many orders to prevent a margin call.

おすすめのプロダクト
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
エキスパート
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
FoxFx
Salavat Yulamanov
エキスパート
Fox は、RSI 指標を使用した平均値への価格回帰に基づくリトレースメント グリッド取引システムです。 ボリンジャーバンド、さまざまな時間枠からのダブルストキャスティクス!!! 部分的な決済とポジションのヘッジを伴う合計利益に基づく決済。   通貨ペア: AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。 時間枠: M15 アドバイザは、すべてのシンボルを取引するために 1 つのチャートのみにインストールされます ブローカーがサフィックス (NZDCAD.с など) を使用している場合は、設定にサフィックスを入力する必要があります。 設定   固定ロット0.01   リスクロット リスク20   ロット値動的 10000   固定初回デポジット False   MaximumLot=10 最大ロット   ヘッジを許可 - True   取引可能な通貨ペア AUDNZD、AUDCAD、NZDCAD   ボリンジャーバンド 期間 20   RSI期間 - RSI期間30   最大 RSI 値 - 25   タイムフレーム OPO_TimeFrame 15 ダフ屋を購
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
エキスパート
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
エキスパート
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
エキスパート
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
エキスパート
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
エキスパート
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
エキスパート
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Equilibrium4cent
Ivan Sousa
5 (1)
エキスパート
Equili brium 4 cent Equilibrium4cent was designed to run on cent accounts. If you have at least 10, 000 $ you can run in to a standard account  I run this EA in cent account or micro. (840% in 3 years better that Bank :) just see the video ). Software designed on the basis of mass theory.  My favorite pairs to run it is EURCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP. You can run it on other pairs, like EURUSD, GBPUSD and etc... For Grid trading you need Money! The ideia is to make more Money that in the Bank. Risk
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
エキスパート
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
エキスパート
マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT4 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリズム取
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
エキスパート
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
エキスパート
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
エキスパート
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
エキスパート
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
Heavy Duty
Elie Almachaalany
5 (1)
エキスパート
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.  All
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
エキスパート
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジック、トレンド分析、厳格なリ
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
エキスパート
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
作者のその他のプロダクト
Long and Short PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
5 (2)
エキスパート
Long and Short PRO EA is an improved advisor Long and Short FREE EA (unfortunately, users down conduct assessments on purpose, so we had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advice will be improved in the future. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi family of advisors for gold (XAUUSD). You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread
Dark Kakashi PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
エキスパート
Dark Kakashi PRO EA is an improved Dark Kakashi FREE EA advisor (unfortunately, they deliberately knock down the ratings, so they had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advisor will be further improved. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi advisor family for gold (XAUUSD) . You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread of up to
Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
エキスパート
Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
フィルタ:
yalta999
43
yalta999 2024.11.20 11:30 
 

Отличный советник, я сам лично тестировал EA YM две недели на демо тест он просто супер ❤️, я в шоке 😮 от того как они проходят самые страшные месяца по паре золото/доллар март 2023 и 2024 года, с 01.06 по 08.11.2024 года самая большая просадка 450$ от депозита 1000$ этот бот просто находка для новичка и трейдера со стажем. Я честно сегодня купил его на mql5 у разработчика пока он не поднял цену и чтобы получить поддержку у создателя 😎 этот советник просто бомба 💥 всем советую 🔥🔥🔥 прибыль за месяц от 200-450$ показывает на тест💥

Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
3183
開発者からの返信 Aleksandr Kazmirchuk 2024.11.20 11:32
Спасибо за отзыв и поддержку)
Daniele Fregni
187
Daniele Fregni 2024.11.12 19:34 
 

Ea very interesting with real possibility of consistent profits. Beware only of risk calculation being a grid-martingale. Starting very slowly provides steady gains. Support is good with the ability to interact with other users who have the same application. The developer always responds with real help in the setting. Recommended

Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
3183
開発者からの返信 Aleksandr Kazmirchuk 2024.11.12 19:36
Thanks for your feedback. Very nice)
Mahedi Hasan Monir
479
Mahedi Hasan Monir 2024.11.08 15:00 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
3183
開発者からの返信 Aleksandr Kazmirchuk 2024.11.08 15:01
Thanks for support!)
Irwanto
39
Irwanto 2024.10.13 00:27 
 

Great EA. Just make sure the equity is sufficient. Be careful to calculate the grid step, lot step, and lot size. Make sure not to open too many orders to prevent a margin call.

Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
3183
開発者からの返信 Aleksandr Kazmirchuk 2024.10.13 05:59
Thank you for your high rating, it’s very appreciated)
Hei Ng
176
Hei Ng 2024.10.03 15:04 
 

Have been using a week, so far it works out of what I expected. If you do the back test, the result is similar to live trading. There's no tricky / scam thing in the BT which I can tell during the live trading this week. This is a grid martingale, you can custom the grid, multiplier, trade time. It's all about your money and risk management when using Martingale EA. I purchased this because the signal it uses quite suit my approach. Alek is a supportive guy, he also constantly remind in the group about the big news.

Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
3183
開発者からの返信 Aleksandr Kazmirchuk 2024.10.03 15:13
Thank you)
レビューに返信