Bitcoin Expert MT4

5

- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$)Only 1 purchase is 49$.

- Lifetime update free

Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss.

No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority. Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger without central banks control.

The EA Has High safety, which sets trades based on good risk/reward ratio. It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels with many AI conditions to find best position trades powered by GPT-4 Open AI.

It Controls risk, finding trends and Top/Low levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities in the amazing cryptocurrency market.

Features:

  • Powerful BTCUSD pair
  • Fixed Take profit and Stop Loss in per trade
  • Trading 365 days a year
  • News Filtering
  • Updates free
Parameters:
  • You do not need to set any settings

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 200$
  • Recommended Brokers: All account types in well-known broker
レビュー 4
Sivakashi
345
Sivakashi 2025.10.21 11:52 
 

Bitcoin Expert MT4 is one of the safest EA with fixed TP/SL. Elif Kaya's support also excellent.

Bob0511
627
Bob0511 2025.10.06 17:22 
 

This is a great expert. It also has excellent customer support. Author responds very quickly and will answer any questions. I highly recommend.

Hassan
103
Hassan 2025.09.06 09:30 
 

I am loving what is Elif is creating. No complicated setups no tones of parameters. The optimal setup is already implemented so no need for even for set files. The author shares a guide file with every indicator that includes setups recommendations. She listens to my feedback and always ready to support.

Gann Gold EA MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (4)
エキスパート
Live signal - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
エキスパート
Live signal - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
インディケータ
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4 (4)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main
Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
4.67 (55)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product:   Bitcoin Expert Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help tr
Break Retest EURUSD
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
インディケータ
It is FREE on EURUSD chart. All Symbols version! Contact me for any questions Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The   break and retest   strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The
FREE
Breakout Trend Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
インディケータ
- Real price is 70$ - 50% Discount (It is 35$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and
Gann Method Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
インディケータ
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend   indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional c
Flag Pattern Scan v5
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now)   Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Trade Expert MT5  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in   Elif Kaya Profile , any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a r
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
インディケータ
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
SMC Scanner v4
Elif Kaya
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 60% Discount (It is 30$ now) -   It is enabled for 1 purchase. Contact me for extra   bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy was initially popularized the Inner Circle Trading (ICT) method which is claimed to be the evolved version of the SMC.  Essenti
Flag Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (4)
インディケータ
-   Real price is 80$   - 50% Discount ( It is 39$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Expert  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a range afte
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
インディケータ
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
HFT Prop Firm MT4
Elif Kaya
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
-   Real price is 200$   - 60% Discount (It is now 79$) - Pass your challenge in 1 hour Welcome to the next generation of trading,   HFT Prop Firm Bot only opens   one trade at a time   with   Highly profit,   Fixed Stop loss and Very low Draw-down. Live Monitoring (Passed in 1 day): myfxbook.com/portfolio/hft-prop-firm/11004800 before payment, contact me to confirm your prop firm. What is HFT Prop Firm? High-frequency trading (HFT) systems are based on sophisticated algorithms that can execute
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
インディケータ
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Triple Top Bottom Scan v4
Elif Kaya
インディケータ
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Chart patterns   are an essential tool traders and investors use to analyze the future price movements of securities. One such pattern is the triple bottom or the triple top pattern, which can provide valuable insights into potential price reversals. This pattern forms when a security reaches a low   price level   three times before reversing upward or reaches a high price level three times before reversing downward.   Triple Top Bottom P
Professor EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
エキスパート
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
Gold Trade Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
エキスパート
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied b
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
インディケータ
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Gold Trade Expert MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
エキスパート
- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backi
レビューに返信