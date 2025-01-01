文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalCloseLongParams 

CloseLongParams

设置多头仓位平仓的参数。

virtual bool  CloseLongParams(
   double&    price          // 价位
   )

参数

price

[输入][输出]  平仓价位变量, 通过引用传递。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。