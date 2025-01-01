MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalCloseLongParams
CloseLongParams
设置多头仓位平仓的参数。
|
virtual bool CloseLongParams(
参数
price
[输入][输出] 平仓价位变量, 通过引用传递。
返回值
true 如果成功, 否则 false。