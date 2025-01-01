문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCloseLongParams 

CloseLongParams

롱 포지션을 클로즈 하기 위한 파라미터를 설정합니다.

virtual bool  CloseLongParams(
   double&    price          // 가격
   )

Parameters

price

[in][out]  레퍼런스로 전달된 종가의 변수.

반환 값

성공이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.