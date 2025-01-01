문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalBasePrice 

BasePrice

기준 가격 수준을 설정합니다.

void  BasePrice(
   double    value         // 값
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  파라미터의 새 값.

반환 값

None.