DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第90部): 標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのイベント基本機能

概念

クライアントターミナルによって提供されるグラフィカルオブジェクトを使用する場合、これらのオブジェクトのいくつかのプロパティ値をプログラムで定義する必要性が生じることがあります。プログラムでグラフィカルオブジェクトラインの値を追跡し、たとえばラインが価格と交差した場合に埋め込みアルゴリズムを実行するかもしれません。ターミナルユーザーがグラフィッカルオブジェクトを移動すれば、線がずれるので、プログラムはこれにも対応する必要があります。ただし、プログラムは、追跡されたラインの値が変更されたことを認識するか、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティ値を常に調査する必要があります。これは、リソースを大量に消費するアクションであり、そのことはヘルプで明確に述べられています。

グラフィッカルオブジェクトの変更を通知する機能があればはるかに便利です。ターミナルには、このような機能がOnChartEvent()イベントハンドラの形式で存在します。そのツールキットをいくつかのイベントで補足して、ライブラリでグラフィカルオブジェクトで何が起こったのかを明確にしてみましょう。ライブラリ制御プログラムは、グラフィカルオブジェクトで何が起こったか、どのプロパティが変更されたかを正確に知ることができます。

この機能の開発は2つの段階に分けます。まず、グラフィカルオブジェクトに発生する可能性のある一般的なイベントを作成して、次に、オブジェクトに何が起こったのかを明確にし、ユーザーがプログラムでそれをすばやく見つけられるようにする機能を追加します。そのような機能を作成する準備はほとんど整っており、ライブラリクラスを少し改善し、イベントハンドラに場所を作成するだけです。ここで、グラフィカルオブジェクトに発生するイベントが処理されます。

基本的なグラフィカルオブジェクトイベントは次のように定義されます。



グラフィカルオブジェクトの新規作成

グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティの変更

グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前変更

グラフィカルオブジェクトの削除

グラフィカルオブジェクトとチャーとウィンドウの削除

これらは、本稿で実装するイベントで、OnChartEvent()ハンドラに送信されます。次の記事では、各イベントの処理を実装して、グラフィカルオブジェクトで変更されたプロパティを正確に把握できるようにします。

グラフィッカルオブジェクトの名前を変更すると、Nameプロパティが変更されます。ただし、名前を変更すると複数のイベントが連続して発生するため、処理を簡素化するために別のイベントに配置することにしました。グラフィカルオブジェクトを削除し、新しいオブジェクトを作成し、そのプロパティを変更します。これらの状態はすべて、ライブラリですでに処理されていて、名前変更イベントは正しく計算されているため、イベントをさらにプログラムで処理するために送信します。



グラフィカルオブジェクトを削除すると、削除されたオブジェクトを正確に特定して、その名前を報告できます。ただし、グラフィカルオブジェクトを含むチャートウィンドウを削除する場合、未だに削除されたチャートにあるグラフィカルオブジェクトの数しかわかりません。今のところ、これら2つのイベントは、グラフィッカルオブジェクトの削除についてのみ通知します。おそらく、将来的には、削除されたオブジェクトのプロパティを記憶する必要があると思いますが、今のところ、この機能を実装する緊急の必要性はないでしょう。



ライブラリクラスの改善

グラフィカルオブジェクトの割り当てを追跡するには、グラフィカルオブジェクトのクリックイベントのハンドラを追加する必要があります。未選択のグラフィッカルオブジェクトはダブルクリックすると編集対象として選択され、選択済みのオブジェクトはダブルクリックするとその選択が解除されます。現在のチャートでこのようなオブジェクトイベントを処理するには、イベントハンドラに新しいイベントIDを追加する必要があります。他のチャートでこのようなイベントを処理するには、新しく開いたチャートウィンドウごとに自動的に設定されるイベント制御指標を改善する必要があります。

\MQL5\Indicators\DoEasy\EventControl.mq5指標ファイルを開き、制御プログラムチャートに送信される新しいイベントIDを追加します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 input long InpChartSRC = 0 ; input long InpChartDST = 0 ; int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "EventSend_From#" +( string )InpChartSRC+ "_To#" +( string )InpChartDST); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return rates_total; } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { EventChartCustom (InpChartDST,( ushort )id,InpChartSRC,dparam,sparam); } }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART, };

新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий успешно добавлен на график " , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events has been successfully added to the chart" }, { "Не удалось добавить индикатор контроля и отправки событий на график " , "Failed to add the indicator of monitoring and sending events to the chart " }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-событие для графического объекта" , "Failed to create event object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-событие в список" , "Failed to add event object to list" }, { "Создан новый графический объект" , "New graphic object created" }, { "Изменено свойство графического объекта" , "Changed graphic object property" }, { "Графический объект переименован" , "Graphic object renamed" }, { "Графический объект удалён" , "Graphic object deleted" }, { "Графический объект удалён вместе с графиком" , "The graphic object has been removed along with the chart" }, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhを修正しましょう。



オブジェクト再配置イベントを可能なグラフィカルオブジェクトイベントのリストから削除します。このプロパティの変更は、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントの列挙にすでに存在するためです。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_MOVE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, };

チャートと一緒にグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除するイベントのリストに新しい定数を追加します。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE ( GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART + 1 )

グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントのコードの後の次のイベントのコードは、列挙に追加された最後の値から計算されるようになりました。







標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成する場合、そのコンストラクタで、チャート上の物理オブジェクトからデータを読み取り、クラスオブジェクトのプロパティに書き込みます。一部のグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティは、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに共通として設定されています。それらは各オブジェクトにあり、すべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本クラスに設定されています。

アルゴリズムは次のとおりです。パラメータは、まず標準のObjectGetXXX関数(Integer、 Double、String)を使用してグラフィカルオブジェクトから読み取られます。データが正常に受信されると、これらのパラメータはまずCGBaseObjグラフィカルオブジェクト基本クラスオブジェクトのプロパティに設定されてから、その子孫プロパティに設定されます。標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトの場合、これはCGStdGraphObjクラスです。

ここで矛盾に直面します。グラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータを設定するためのメソッドがあります。これらのメソッドは、渡されたプロパティ値をグラフィカルオブジェクト自体と適切なクラスオブジェクトプロパティに設定します。パラメータがObjectSetXXX関数(Integer、Double、String)を使用してグラフィカルオブジェクトに正常に設定された場合にはです。ただし、グラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータの既知の値をクラスプロパティに設定する必要がある場合もあります。これを実現するためには、この値を再度読み取る必要もグラフィカルオブジェクトに割り当てる必要もなく、代わりにその値をクラス変数に割り当てるだけです。ライブラリの基本グラフィカルオブジェクトのSetメソッドは、最初に値をグラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータに設定してからそれらをクラス変数に書き込みます。既知のグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの設定を回避して代わりにクラス変数に設定するために、そのようなメソッドにbool変数only_propを追加します。変数は、値を変数値のみ、グラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータ、またはクラスオブジェクトプロパティのいずれかに設定する必要があることを示します。入力がtrueの場合、パラメータは最初にクラス変数にのみ設定されます。それ以外の場合、値は最初にグラフィカルオブジェクトに設定されます。クラス変数が2番目に来ます。



すべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトクラス(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh)で、そのようなメソッドに変数を追加し、メソッドロジックを変更します。

bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( (!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) || only_prop ) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

ここで、変数がfalseで、プロパティがグラフィカルオブジェクトに設定されている場合または変数がtrueの場合、メソッドに渡された値をクラス変数に書き込みます。



すべてのクラスメソッドは次のように変更されています。

bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetFlagSelected( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframes( const int flags, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) || only_prop) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool only_prop ) { int flags= this .m_timeframes_visible; switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; default : return true ; } :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) || only_prop) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

これで、プロパティの記述方法を選択できます。グラフィカルオブジェクトとクラス変数に新しいプロパティを設定するか(新しく設定された値に対応するように)、既知のグラフィカルオブジェクトのパラメータ値をクラス変数に設定します(新しいグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するときにクラスコンストラクタで実行されるように)。これにより、同期のためにグラフィカルオブジェクトを処理するためのかなり低速な関数への過度のアクセスを回避できます。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh で、改善されたメソッドの呼び出しを修正します。

int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); }

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqhで、2つのメソッドを修正します。

void CForm::CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow || this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= new CShadowObj( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .CreateNameDependentObject( "Shadow" ),x,y,w,h); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ)); return ; } this .m_shadow_obj.SetID( this .ID()); this .m_shadow_obj.SetNumber(- 1 ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetOpacityShadow(opacity); this .m_shadow_obj.SetColorShadow(colour); this .m_shadow_obj.SetMovable( true ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetActive( false ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( false , false ); this .BringToTop(); } void CForm::DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 ) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) this .CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) { this .m_shadow_obj.DrawShadow(shift_x,shift_y,blur); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( true , false ); this .BringToTop(); } }





標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスで、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを設定するすべてのメソッドがブール型の戻り値を持つようにします(現在、メソッドは値を返さずvoid型です)。これは、bool戻り型も持つ適切な親クラスメソッドが子クラスで再割り当てされるようにするために必要です。ヒントには基本オブジェクトからのbool型とその子孫からのvoid型の2つのメソッドが含まれていないため、コードを記述する際の混乱を避けることができます。

例として、サブウィンドウインデックスを として設定するためのメソッドを使用してこれを考えてみましょう。



int SubWindow( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ); } bool SetSubWindow( void ) { if (! CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name()) ) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); return true ; }

サブウィンドウインデックスはチャートIDとオブジェクト名で検索されるため、基本オブジェクトにすでに設定されているチャートIDとグラフィカルオブジェクト名は、サブウィンドウインデックスを設定するための基本クラスメソッドに渡されるだけです。基本オブジェクトに値を設定できなかった場合はfalseを返し、そうでない場合は基本オブジェクトに新しく設定した値をオブジェクトプロパティに設定してtrueを返します。



例として、すべての時間枠でオブジェクトの可視性を設定するメソッドを使用してこれを考えてみましょう。

bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ); } bool SetFlagVisible( const bool flag , const bool only_prop ) { if (! CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag,only_prop) ) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,flag); return true ; }

ここで、メソッドは、パラメータが設定される値(オブジェクトプロパティのみ、またはグラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータとクラスプロパティ)を指定するために、以前に追加した新しいパラメータを受け取ります。次に、これらのプロパティを基本オブジェクトに設定します。失敗した場合は、falseを返します。

それ以外の場合は、クラスオブジェクトプロパティに値を書き込み、trueを返します



他のすべてのメソッドは、上記で検討したものと同じように変更されます。

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); return true ; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,value); return true ; } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); } bool SetFlagSelected( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } datetime Time( const int modifier) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,modifier); } bool SetTime( const datetime time, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,modifier,time)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,modifier,time); return true ; } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ); } bool SetColor( const color colour) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,colour); return true ; } ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ); } bool SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ,style)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,style); return true ; } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ); } bool SetWidth( const int width) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,width); return true ; } bool Fill( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ); } bool SetFlagFill( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool ReadOnly( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ); } bool SetFlagReadOnly( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,flag); return true ; } int Levels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ); } bool SetLevels( const int levels) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,levels); return true ; } color LevelColor( const int modifier) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,modifier); } bool SetLevelColor( const color colour, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,modifier,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,modifier,colour); return true ; } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle( const int modifier) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,modifier); } bool SetLevelStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,modifier,style)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,modifier,style); return true ; } int LevelWidth( const int modifier) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,modifier); } bool SetLevelWidth( const int width, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,modifier,width)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,modifier,width); return true ; } ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ); } bool SetAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ,align)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,align); return true ; } int FontSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ); } bool SetFontSize( const int size) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,size)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,size); return true ; } bool RayLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ); } bool SetFlagRayLeft( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool RayRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ); } bool SetFlagRayRight( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Ray( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ); } bool SetFlagRay( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Ellipse( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagEllipse( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ); } bool SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,code)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,code); return true ; } int Anchor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } bool SetAnchor( const int anchor) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,anchor); return true ; } int XDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ); } bool SetXDistance( const int distance) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,distance)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,distance); return true ; } int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ); } bool SetYDistance( const int distance) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,distance)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,distance); return true ; } ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return ( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ); } bool SetDirection( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ,direction)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,direction); return true ; } ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ); } bool SetDegree( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ,degree)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,degree); return true ; } bool DrawLines( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ); } bool SetFlagDrawLines( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagState( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } long ChartObjChartID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjChartID( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); return true ; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,timeframe); return true ; } bool ChartObjDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagChartObjDateScale( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool ChartObjPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagPriceScale( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } int ChartObjChartScale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjChartScale( const int scale) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,scale)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,scale); return true ; } int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ); } bool SetXSize( const int size) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ,size)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,size); return true ; } int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ); } bool SetYSize( const int size) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ,size)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,size); return true ; } int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ); } bool SetXOffset( const int offset) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,offset)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,offset); return true ; } int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ); } bool SetYOffset( const int offset) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,offset)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,offset); return true ; } color BGColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ); } bool SetBGColor( const color colour) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,colour); return true ; } ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ); } bool SetCorner( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,corner); return true ; } ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ); } bool SetBorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,type)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,type); return true ; } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ); } bool SetBorderColor( const color colour) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,colour); return true ; } double Price( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,modifier); } bool SetPrice( const double price, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,modifier,price)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,modifier,price); return true ; } double LevelValue( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,modifier); } bool SetLevelValue( const double value, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,modifier,value)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,modifier,value); return true ; } double Scale( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetScale( const double scale) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ,scale)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ,scale); return true ; } double Angle( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ); } bool SetAngle( const double angle) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ,angle)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ,angle); return true ; } double Deviation( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ); } bool SetDeviation( const double deviation) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ,deviation)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ,deviation); return true ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ); } bool SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return true ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name); return true ; } else { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) return false ; CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name); return true ; } } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ); } bool SetText( const string text) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ,text)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ,text); return true ; } string Tooltip( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ); } bool SetTooltip( const string tooltip) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ,tooltip); return true ; } string LevelText( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,modifier); } bool SetLevelText( const string text, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,modifier,text)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,modifier,text); return true ; } string Font( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ); } bool SetFont( const string font) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ,font)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ,font); return true ; } string BMPFile( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,modifier); } bool SetBMPFile( const string bmp_file, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,bmp_file)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,modifier,bmp_file); return true ; } string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; }

整数プロパティを受け取って保存するメソッドでは、まず基本オブジェクトに存在するデータを基本オブジェクトプロパティに書き込みます。次に、そのオブジェクトの値をグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのプロパティに書き込みます。

void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BACK ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetZorder(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ZORDER ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_HIDDEN ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTED ), true ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::VisibleOnTimeframes()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsBack()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Zorder()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsHidden()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsSelectable()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsSelected()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) this .SetTimePivot(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); if ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )) { this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, this .Levels()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STATE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); }

したがって、基本クラスとその子孫で複製されたすべてのプロパティを入力します。それ以外の場合、オブジェクトプロパティを受け取るときは、基本オブジェクトメソッドを使用します。グラフィカルオブジェクトデータは書き込まれていません。



標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトイベントを追跡する機能を作成する際に考慮すべきいくつかの改善点を残しておきます。







標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのイベント

グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントを処理するロジックは、オブジェクトプロパティで発生するすべてのイベントを定義できるという概念に基づいています。グラフィカルオブジェクト基本イベントの小さなクラスを作成しましょう。グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントを定義すると、以下を受け取る新しいイベントオブジェクトが作成されます。

イベントID

イベントが発生したグラフィカルオブジェクトを含むチャートのID

イベントが発生したオブジェクトの名前

EventChartCustom()関数によって指定されたチャートに送信されるカスタムイベントには、次の5つのパラメータがあります。

bool EventChartCustom ( long chart_id, ushort custom_event_id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam );

入力するIDは、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントIDの場合はcustom_event_id 、イベントが発生したグラフィカルオブジェクトを含むチャートのIDの場合はlparam、グラフィカルオブジェクト名の場合はsparamです。また、1つの自由パラメータdparamがあります。これを使用して、変更されたプロパティの定数の値、または閉じたチャートウィンドウとともに削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの数を指定します。

イベントオブジェクトは、オブジェクトイベントごとに作成(およびイベントリストに設定)されます。オブジェクトのプロパティで変更を確認した後、グラフィカルオブジェクトで発生したすべてのイベントの完全なリストが表示されます。すべてのオブジェクトプロパティの検証が完了すると、新しく作成されたイベントリストに沿って移動し、各イベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信します。ここで、グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスのOnChartEvent()イベントハンドラメソッドが順番に呼び出されます。ハンドラを使用すると、作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトイベントのリストから送信された各イベントを処理できます。したがって、このような各イベントには、イベントID、変更されたグラフィカルオブジェクトが配置されているチャートのID、その名前が含まれます。グラフィカルオブジェクトが正確に定義されますが、変更されたプロパティ定数の知識は変更されたプロパティを正確に指し示すため、コレクション内のオブジェクトへのポインタを取得して変更されたプロパティの新しい値を読み取ることができます。これにより、グラフィカルオブジェクト自体と変更されたプロパティの両方を正確に参照して、固有のロジックに従ってプログラム内のイベントをさらに処理できるようになります。

本稿では、イベントの作成とグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションイベントのハンドラへの送信のみを実装します。これらのイベントは、次の記事でそれらのコンポーネントに分解されます。

基本グラフィカルオブジェクトファイル( \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh)の最初に、グラフィカルライブラリオブジェクトの基本イベントの新しいクラスを追加します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseEvent : public CObject { private : ushort m_id; long m_lparam; double m_dparam; string m_sparam; public : void ID( ushort id) { this .m_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } void LParam( const long value) { this .m_lparam=value; } long Lparam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double value) { this .m_dparam=value; } double Dparam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string value) { this .m_sparam=value; } string Sparam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; } bool Send( const long chart_id) { :: ResetLastError (); return :: EventChartCustom (chart_id,m_id,m_lparam,m_dparam,m_sparam); } CGBaseEvent ( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) : m_id(event_id),m_lparam(lparam),m_dparam(dparam),m_sparam(sparam) {} ~CGBaseEvent ( void ){} }; class CGBaseObj : public CObject

上記のすべてのイベントオブジェクトプロパティを格納するためのクラスメンバー変数は、クラスのprivateセクションで宣言されます。一方、publicセクションには、変数の値を設定および返すためのメソッドおよび指定したチャートにカスタムイベントを送信するメソッドが含まれます。

クラスコンストラクタは、クラス変数に割り当てられるすべての値を受け取ります。値は、コンストラクタ初期化リストの変数にすぐに割り当てられます。



基本グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのprotectedセクションで、オブジェクトイベントを格納するためのリストを宣言し、リストとグラフィカルオブジェクトイベントを処理するためのメソッドを記述します。



class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CGBaseEvent *CreateNewEvent( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CGBaseEvent * event = new CGBaseEvent(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return event ; } bool CreateAndAddNewEvent( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return this .AddEvent( new CGBaseEvent(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam)); } bool AddEvent(CGBaseEvent * event ) { return this .m_list_events.Add( event );} void ClearEventsList( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); } int EventsTotal( void ) { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } public :

提供されているすべてのメソッドは非常にシンプルで理解しやすいものです。質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

クラスコンストラクタで、オブジェクトイベントのリストをクリアし、並べ替えリストフラグを設定します。

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラス(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh)、つまりオブジェクトプロパティの変更を確認するメソッドでは、イベントリストをクリアし、イベントオブジェクトの作成とリストへの追加を設定して、作成されたリストからグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションイベントのハンドラに送信します。



void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this .ChartID(),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this .ChartID(),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this .ChartID(),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent * event = this .m_list_events.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ::EventChartCustom(::ChartID(), event .ID(), event .Lparam(), event .Dparam(), event .Sparam()); } PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

ここでは、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティのループ内で、各オブジェクトプロパティに変更があるかどうかを確認します。変更が検出された場合は、イベントオブジェクトを作成し、それをオブジェクトイベントのリストに追加します。少なくとも1つの変更がある場合は、各イベントオブジェクトを取得し、作成されたリストのループ内で制御プログラムチャートに送信します。次に、これらのイベントは、グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスのOnChartEvent()ハンドラで送信および処理されます。



グラフィック要素コレクションクラスのファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh)を開きます。チャートオブジェクトをチェックするグラフィカルオブジェクト管理クラスメソッドを少し改善しましょう。

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" && :: StringFind (name,m_name_program)== WRONG_VALUE ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ); return ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return ; } :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, this . ChartID (), 0 ,obj.Name()); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

ここでは、操作ログにエラーメッセージを表示するようにして、オブジェクト作成イベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信するようにしました。



グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスのpublicセクションで、チャート管理オブジェクトリストを返すメソッドを追加します。

int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CGraphElementsCollection();





前の記事で作成された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するメソッドには、大きな繰り返しコードチャンクがあります。別のprivateメソッドに移動してみましょう。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (! this .CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1, 0 )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; } bool AddCreatedObjToList( const string source, const long chart_id, const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj) { bool res= true ; if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,name); delete obj; res= false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return res; } public :

標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するためのすべてのメソッドで、メソッドの操作結果を返します。

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true , false ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }

また、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティの値を設定するために新しく変更されたメソッドの正しい操作に必要なフラグを設定します。



標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための他のすべてのメソッドは、同じように変更されます。 ここでそれらを検討する意味はありません。以下の添付ファイルでご覧ください。

指定したチャートのグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理してリストに追加する新しいオブジェクトを作成するメソッドでは、イベント制御指標がチャートに追加されたときに操作ログにメッセージを追加するようにします 。



CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL ; } if (obj. ChartID ()!=CBaseObj::GetMainChartID() && obj.CreateEventControlInd(CBaseObj::GetMainChartID())) if (!obj.AddEventControlInd()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); } else :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR),obj. Symbol (), " #" ,obj. ChartID ()); return obj; }





すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドでは、削除された検出済みコレクションリストオブジェクトを単に操作ログに表示するのではなく、グラフィカルオブジェクト削除イベントを送信します。

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj!= NULL ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,obj. ChartID (), 0 , obj.Name() ); if (! this .DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); } } } i++; } }

イベント文字列パラメータで、削除されたオブジェクトの名前を渡します。おそらく、削除されたオブジェクトを別のリストに保存するための実装をおこないます。これにより、削除イベントを受け取ったときに、削除されたオブジェクトとそのプロパティを定義したり、プログラムで復元したりできるようになります。



チャートウィンドウの削除を処理するメソッドでは、単純な操作ログメッセージの代わりに、制御プログラムチャートにもイベントを送信します。

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshForExtraObjects( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list_charts_control.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChartWindow(obj_ctrl. ChartID ())) { long chart_id=obj_ctrl. ChartID (); string chart_symb=obj_ctrl. Symbol (); int total_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); this .DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(obj_ctrl); int total_obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); this .DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(chart_id); int del_ctrl=total_ctrl- this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); int del_obj=total_obj- this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, chart_id , del_obj , chart_symb ); } } }

ここでは、閉じられたチャートのID、そのチャートと一緒に削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの数、閉じられたチャートの銘柄をパラメータの形式で渡します。



グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスイベントのハンドラで、グラフィカルオブジェクトの処理基本イベントを追加します。



void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (), 0 ,obj.Name()); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE)); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": ChartID: " ,lparam, ", ChartSymbol: " ,sparam); break ; default : break ; } } }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。ここで、チャートをクリックしたときの応答を追加しました。ダブルクリックの場合、オブジェクトは選択ステータスを変更し、オブジェクトパラメータ変更イベントを引き起こします。したがって、オブジェクトの選択/選択解除イベントを処理できます。

最後に、すでに処理されたグラフィカルオブジェクトイベント(基本イベントが作成されている)が同じメソッドに到着します。これらの基本イベントは、新しいコードブロックで処理されます。現在、ここでは操作ログにのみメッセージを送信しています。以降の記事では、プログラムが変更されたオブジェクトとそのプロパティを認識してすばやくアクセスできるように、各イベントの本格的な処理を作成します。





グラフィカルオブジェクトの処理を簡素化するには、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhにあるCEngineライブラリのメインクラスにグラフィカルオブジェクトを処理するためのメソッドを作成します。

標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを使用して開いているチャートを定義するには、チャート管理オブジェクトのリストを確認できます。このリストを使用すると、開いているすべてのチャートのIDをオブジェクトから取得できるため、それらにアクセスできるようになります。プログラムでのIDの受信を簡素化するために、渡された、コントロールオブジェクトが作成され開かれたチャートIDのlong配列を設定するメソッドを作成します。

void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && !:: IsStopped ()){} } CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[] ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListChartsControl(); if (list== NULL ) return ; :: ArrayResize (array_charts_id,list.Total()); :: ArrayInitialize (array_charts_id, WRONG_VALUE ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; array_charts_id[i]=obj. ChartID (); } }

ここでは、すぐに渡された配列のサイズをチャート管理オブジェクトリストのサイズと等しく設定し、配列を-1の値で初期化します。これは、ループでチャート管理オブジェクトを受信するときにエラーが発生した場合に、取得できなかったチャート管理オブジェクトのインデックスに対応する配列セルに-1を設定するために必要で、オブジェクトを取得するときのエラー信号として機能します。

もちろん、ループ内の配列サイズはオブジェクトが正常に受信された場合にのみ増やすことができますが、ループ内でArrayResize()を呼び出すと、パフォーマンスが低下するため、リストサイズに応じてすぐに配列を増やします。エラーが発生した場合、適切な配列セルには-1が含まれます。

次に、取得したリストのループで、次のチャート管理オブジェクトを取得し、チャートID(チャート管理オブジェクトに含まれる)をループインデックスに対応する配列セルに書き込みます。



標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するためのメソッドに簡単にアクセスするには、オブジェクトごとに2つの作成メソッドを記述します。 最初のメソッドは同じ名前のグラフィカル要素コレクションクラスを呼び出して標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成し、2番目のメソッドは現在のチャートIDを指定して最初のメソッドを呼び出します 。

bool CreateLineVertical ( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineVertical (chart_id,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateLineVertical ( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .CreateLineVertical ( :: ChartID () ,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineHorizontal(chart_id,name,subwindow,price); } bool CreateLineHorizontal( const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { return this .CreateLineHorizontal(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,price); } bool CreateLineTrend( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineTrend(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineTrend( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateLineTrend(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineTrendByAngle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .CreateLineTrendByAngle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateLineCycle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineCycle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineCycle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateLineCycle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineArrowed( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineArrowed(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineArrowed( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateLineArrowed(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChannel(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateChannel( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateChannel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChannelStdDeviation(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,deviation); } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { return this .CreateChannelStdDeviation(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,deviation); } bool CreateChannelRegression( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChannelRegression(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateChannelRegression( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateChannelRegression(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreatePitchforkAndrews(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreatePitchforkAndrews(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateGannLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateGannLine(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateGannLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .CreateGannLine(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateGannFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateGannFan(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannFan( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .CreateGannFan(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannGrid( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateGannGrid(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannGrid( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .CreateGannGrid(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,direction,scale); } bool CreateFiboLevels( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboLevels(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboLevels( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateFiboLevels(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboTimeZones(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateFiboTimeZones(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboFan(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboFan( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateFiboFan(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboArc( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboArc(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,scale,ellipse); } bool CreateFiboArc( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { return this .CreateFiboArc(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,scale,ellipse); } bool CreateFiboChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboChannel(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboChannel( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateFiboChannel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboExpansion(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateFiboExpansion(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateElliothWave5( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const datetime time4, const double price4, const datetime time5, const double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateElliothWave5(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave5( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const datetime time4, const double price4, const datetime time5, const double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .CreateElliothWave5(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave3( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateElliothWave3(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave3( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .CreateElliothWave3(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateRectangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateRectangle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateRectangle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateRectangle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateTriangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateTriangle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateTriangle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateTriangle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateEllipse( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateEllipse(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateEllipse( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateEllipse(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateThumbUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateThumbUp(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbUp( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateThumbUp(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateThumbDown(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbDown( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateThumbDown(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateArrowUp(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowUp( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateArrowUp(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateArrowDown(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowDown( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateArrowDown(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalStop( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalStop(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalStop( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalStop(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalCheck( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalCheck(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalCheck( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalCheck(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreatePriceLabelLeft(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreatePriceLabelLeft(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreatePriceLabelRight(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreatePriceLabelRight(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalBuy( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalBuy(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalBuy( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalBuy(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalSell( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalSell(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalSell( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalSell(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateArrow(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,arrow_code,anchor); } bool CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return this .CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price,arrow_code,anchor); } bool CreateText( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateText(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,text,size,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateText( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .CreateText(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price,text,size,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateTextLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateTextLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,text,size,corner,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateTextLabel( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .CreateTextLabel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,text,size,corner,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateButton( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateButton(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,font_size,button_state); } bool CreateButton( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { return this .CreateButton(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,font_size,button_state); } bool CreateChart( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChart(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,scale,symbol,timeframe); } bool CreateChart( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .CreateChart(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,scale,symbol,timeframe); } bool CreateBitmap( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateBitmap(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,image1,image2,anchor); } bool CreateBitmap( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return this .CreateBitmap(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price,image1,image2,anchor); } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,image1,image2,corner,anchor,state); } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { return this .CreateBitmapLabel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,image1,image2,corner,anchor,state); } bool CreateEditField( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateEditField(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,font_size,corner,align,readonly); } bool CreateEditField( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { return this .CreateEditField(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,font_size,corner,align,readonly); } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateCalendarEvent(chart_id,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .CreateCalendarEvent(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateRectangleLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,border); } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { return this .CreateRectangleLabel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,border); } CEngine(); ~CEngine();

今のところ、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントの追跡を目的とした基本機能を作成するために必要な改善はこれですべてです。







テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part90\ TestDoEasyPart90.mq5として保存します。



前回の記事では、Ctrlキーを押しながらチャートをクリックすると縦線が作成されました。これをターミナルで開いているすべてのチャートに作成するようにします。



OnChartEvent()ハンドラのチャートクリック処理コードブロックに、開いているすべてのチャートのIDを配列に入力するためのコードを追加します。取得した配列によるループでは各チャートに垂直線を作成します。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

EAをコンパイルし、別のチャートを開いて両方のチャートを水平に配置した後、EAをチャート上で起動します。EAのあるチャートをクリックすると、垂直線が作成されます(チャートごとに1本の線)。次に、プロパティを変更して、取得したイベントに関するメッセージが操作ログにどのように表示されるかを確認します。





ご覧のとおり、オブジェクトイベントに関するメッセージが操作ログに表示されています。プログラムでオブジェクトを作成する場合、プログラマーはグラフィカルオブジェクトが作成される時点をすでに知っているため、オブジェクト作成イベントは作成されません。したがって、イベントを送信してファクトを複製する必要はありません。

もちろん、操作ログ内の一般化されたメッセージの単純な表示は、イベントを処理するには不十分です。ただし、これらは、後で定義されたイベントに関するすべてのデータがパラメータに含まれている基本イベントに関するメッセージのみです。







次の段階

次の記事では、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントでの作業を継続し、取得した各イベントの処理を実装します。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロールインジケータのすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

