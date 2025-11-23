FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness

FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals.

Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following logic combined with volatility-adaptive risk management, allowing it to take both buy and sell trades without directional bias.

The EA has successfully passed all major robustness tests, including:

✔️ Monte Carlo simulations (price variations, spread stress, execution noise, trade sequence reshuffling)

✔️ Walk-Forward Matrix testing (multi-window out-of-sample validation)

✔️ Extreme market stress testing

These validations ensure that FDow is highly resilient, avoids overfitting, and maintains stable performance across a wide variety of market conditions.