The Next Evolution of the Popular Supertrend Indicator!

🎯 What Makes This Indicator Special?

📊 Smoothed Supertrend Indicator for MT5

The Smoothed Supertrend combines the proven reliability of the classic Supertrend indicator with an intelligent smoothing function that drastically reduces false signals and delivers clearer trading signals.

✨ Key Features:

🔹 Double Smoothing for More Precise Signals

Uses a Moving Average (MA) for price smoothing

Reduces market noise and false trend reversals

Multiple MA methods available (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)

🔹 Crystal-Clear Visual Display

Blue Line = Buy trend (Bullish)

= Buy trend (Bullish) Red Line = Sell trend (Bearish)

= Sell trend (Bearish) Automatic trend change detection

No confusing arrows or overlays

🔹 Fully Customizable

ATR period freely adjustable (Default: 10)

ATR multiplier variable (Default: 3.0)

Smoothing period configurable (Default: 5)

Colors customizable to your preference

🔹 "Step Logic" for Stable Trends

Prevents unnecessary whipsaws

Lines only rise/fall in trend direction

Non-repainting signals

💡 Perfect For:

✅ Trend-Following Strategies

✅ Swing Trading

✅ Day Trading on all timeframes

✅ All Markets (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

✅ Combinations with other indicators

📈 How to Use the Indicator:

Buy Signal:

Price closes above the red line → Switch to blue line

the red line → Switch to blue line Entry on pullback to the blue line

Stop-loss below the blue line

Sell Signal: