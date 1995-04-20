AC Pivot Panel MT4

AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool

The AC Pivot Panel is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process.

Key Features:

Interactive Selection Panel : Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel.

Multiple Pivot Methods : Choose from Classic, Woodie, and Camarilla pivot calculation methods to suit your trading style.

Customizable Timeframes : Calculate pivots for H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes with just a few clicks.

Flexible Display Options : Show or hide specific pivot levels (supports and resistances) with a simple checkbox.

Visual Customization: Customize line colors and styles to match your chart setup.

Why Choose AC Pivot Panel?

User-Friendly : Designed for simplicity and speed.

Versatile : Supports multiple pivot methods and timeframes.

Reliable: Accurate and dynamic pivot calculations for real-time trading.

Free Version Available:

Try the AC Pivot Panel for free and experience its benefits firsthand. Your feedback and ratings are highly appreciated!



