LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator

Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform.

But Fibonacci Retracement object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart.

Because of that, this indicator was created.

If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515


LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is free Fibonacci Retracement indicator that can be used automatically to determine fibonacci levels.

This indicator is easy to use. You can use this indicator with moving average filter or not. 


Trading wisely with always using money management! Good Luck!!!


Prodotti consigliati
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore analizza il numero di candele specificato e costruisce i livelli di Fibonacci in base al massimo e al minimo. Poiché i livelli vengono ricostruiti, siamo interessati al lato destro dell'intervallo. Il prezzo è magnetico rispetto ai livelli e reagisce a un tocco. Utilizzate questo strumento per trovare un punto di ingresso nel trend dopo una correzione. Se a sinistra vediamo che i livelli sono perfettamente al rialzo, allora possiamo presumere di aver trovato la fine del movimento ne
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicatori
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicatori
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Strong Retracement Points
Farhad Kia
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! Key Features You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily! Displays closest significant support and resistance levels Update the le
FREE
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicatori
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Newlevel
Sergey Nanov
Indicatori
Indicator. Zones of support and resistance levels The most reliable tool in the hands of any technical analyst is support and resistance levels.It is these levels that magically work in the market, because the price then bounces off them, on the contrary, gaining maximum acceleration, punching them and striving for a new price point.However, in practice, many beginners face enormous difficulties in building them.This is due to the fact that the price may react quite differently to them, and ofte
FREE
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.33 (9)
Indicatori
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicatori
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Indicatori
Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza: Il Trova Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza è uno strumento avanzato progettato per migliorare l'analisi tecnica nel trading. Dotato di livelli dinamici di supporto e resistenza, si adatta in tempo reale man mano che nuovi punti chiave si sviluppano nel grafico, fornendo così un'analisi dinamica e reattiva. La sua capacità unica di multi-timeframe consente agli utenti di visualizzare i livelli di supporto e resistenza da diversi timeframes su qualsiasi
FREE
Pivot Point daily
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicatori
.................................if you need pivot point s levels............................... ............................this is a daily pivot point level creator........................... ...it is for daily pivots and show levels at times period H4 , H1 , M30 , M15 ,M 5... .................................also shows levels for 3 last days.............................. ................can use it with other indicators and see important levels...............
FREE
KTrade Fibo
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicatori
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Multi Pivot Point
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicatori
pivot points using by many traders and pivot levels most of the times are very helpfull . this indicator is a custom with internal parameters. it can show two times pivot (weekly and daily). you can choose periods total for each time showing pivots.( 1 week , 2 week ,...1day , 2day ,...) when use weekly and daily pivots , it can show you many support and resistance zones. if have proposal comment too me for upgrading indicator.
FREE
Color fibonacci levels
DMITRII KOLOSOV
5 (5)
Indicatori
Индикатор пригодится тем, кто использует кластеры Фибоначчи в торговле и применяет построения с разными наборами уровней. Каждый набор уровней применителен как к уровням Retracement , так и к Expansion (выбирается в настройках). Уровни задаются перечислением в формате "0;50;61.8;100". Настройки индикатора: Fibonacci #1 – Набор уровней #1 Fibonacci – Тип уровней : Retracement или Expansion Levels – Набор уровней в формате "0;23.6;38.2;50;61.8;100" Color line – Цвет линии Style line – Стиль линии
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
5 (5)
Indicatori
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicatori
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
History Trading Path
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicatori
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
FREE
Pivot SR
Wartono
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
It identifies the pivot, support, and resistance price levels of the selected timeframe and then draws lines onto the chart. FEATURES: Option to specify the Timeframe Period in the PivotSR calculation. Option to display the PivotSR of the last candle, of every candle, or of the current candle. Options for displaying labels, line thickness, and line color. PivotSR can be interpreted as reversal levels or past price reactions that can be used as the basis for current price analysis. Some traders b
FREE
Delete Objects By Name and Type MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilità
This tool can delete any object drawn on MT4 platform charts. you can delete: Line_Objects (Vertical_Line, Horizontal_Line, Trend_Line, TrendLinebyAngle, Cycle_Line) Channel_Objects (Fibo_Channel, Equidistant, Linear_Regression, Standard_Deviation, Andrews_Pitchfork) Gann_Objects (Gann_Line, Gann_Fan, Gann_Grid) Fibonacci_Objects (Fibo_Retracement, Fibo_TimeZones, Fibo_Fan, Fibo_Arcs, Fibo_Expansion) Shapes_Objects (Rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse, Text, Label) Arrows_Objects or you can Delete_All_
FREE
Buy Sell zones x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
Indicatori
Индикатор "Buy Sell zones x2" основан на принципе "остановка/разворот после сильного движения". Поэтому, как только обнаруживается сильное безоткатное движение, сразу после остановки - рисуется зона покупок/продаж. Зоны отрабатывают красиво. Или цена ретестит зону и улетает в космос, или пробивает зону насквозь и зона отрабатывается с другой стороны так же красиво.  Работает на всех таймфреймах. Лучше всего выглядит и отрабатывает на Н1.    Может использоваться как: индикатор зон, где лучше вс
FREE
R Wolfe Wave
Rwy Ksyby
Indicatori
L'indicatore R Wolfe Wave analizza l'azione dei prezzi e trasforma i dati accumulati in un potente strumento tecnico del modello grafico Wolfe Wave. In sostanza, il modello grafico R Wolfe Wave può essere rialzista o ribassista e potrebbe aiutare i trader ad aprire operazioni di acquisto e vendita senza alcun indicatore di ritardo. Punti chiave Identifica potenti modelli Wolfe Wave Per trader avanzati Funziona per qualsiasi coppia di valute Vale la pena aggiungere alla tua collezione di indica
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicatori
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Five Minute Drives
Kenan Ozkarakas
4.29 (7)
Indicatori
"Five Minute Drives" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down. If you can evaluate breakout/breakdown opportunities between the curves on the graphic screen with your geometric per
FREE
StochSignal
Wartono
5 (4)
Indicatori
It works based on the Stochastic Indicator algorithm. Very useful for trading with high-low or OverSold/Overbought swing strategies. StochSignal will show a buy arrow if the two lines have crossed in the OverSold area and sell arrows if the two lines have crossed in the Overbought area. You can put the Stochastic Indicator on the chart with the same parameters as this StochSignal Indicator to understand more clearly how it works. This indicator is equipped with the following parameters: Inputs d
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicatori
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
LT Triple EMA Indicator
Eko Baskoro
5 (4)
Indicatori
Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is an indicator that often be used by traders. Combination of two or three EMA indicators often applied to determine trend direction. Multiple EMA combined with fractals or oscillator indicator to detect overbought/oversold and divergence point also great to do in trading system. If you like EMA indicator and want to get better indicator, highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en
FREE
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener is a level indicator or a support resistance indicator that can be used to determine the level of support and resistance values. This indicator is free and easy to used in the Metatrader 4 platform which is built using the MQL4 programming language. Support resistance indicator is an important indicator that is often to used, but it is not available on the MT4 platform. This indicator can be used for all markets like forex, indices, gold etc and all time
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Rainbow SuperTrend
Eko Baskoro
5 (1)
Indicatori
Super Trend is one of the most popular custom indicators that it doesn't provided in metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Rainbow SuperTrend  has some advantages, there are can display the trend direction and stop loss line based on Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is good to used for trailing stop trading style, because when the price direction is trending the stop loss point can adjust based on supertrend line. It is the high recommended to using this indicator combined with oscillator indicat
FREE
LT Gzeta EA MT4
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Experts
Good performance at any pair/ symbol, any broker and any spread. You can prove it in backtesting. The last optimized of LT Gzeta EA MT4 version 1.9 has been done on 9 Juli 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done. LT Gzeta EA MT4 is an expert advisor that works based on simple support resistance, chart pattern, time cycle and ATR calculations. This EA is a free version of Zeta EA MT4 because the main strategy is same. In the LT Gzeta EA MT4 Expert Advisor, the setup
FREE
LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method
Eko Baskoro
Indicatori
LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method is a kind of levels indicator that consist of three SR lines. It is built by MQL4 programming language and can be used to MT4 platform.  A free version indicator to determine the support and resistance levels easily This indicator works based on the screen method to calculate the most appropriate value for each buffer. A complex algorithm based on long research is applied to this free custom indicator. But this indicator has limited features and simpler
FREE
Simple MA Over Flow
Eko Baskoro
Indicatori
Moving Average is one of the indicators that is widely used in technical analysis which can help to smooth price movements by eliminating some price fluctuations that are less relevant based on past price calculations, so that an average line of price movements is formed within a certain time period. Simple Moving Average Over Flow is an indicator writen by MQL$ language that is given a special additional moving average line based on certain calculations so as to make this moving average better
FREE
Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
Indicatori
You can proof how good this indicator is by comparing this indicator with other support resistance indicators in MQL5.com market. The Automated Support Resistance Screener is a powerful support and resistance custom indicator that can help traders determine the level of support and resistance values simple, easily and accurately. MT4 doesn't provide any support and resistance indicator, making ASRS an essential tool for traders and t his indicator is built using the MQL4 programming language an
EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator
Eko Baskoro
Indicatori
Exponential moving average (EMA) and super trend are popular and good indicators that is often and used to determine the trend direction. One of the best trading strategies with trailing stop is trading strategy with using a combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Super Trend indicators. EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator is the indicator consist of  EMA, Super Trend and Alert function also other calculations are needed. It's also has extra indicator there are Automated Fibonacci Retr
Zeta EA MT4
Eko Baskoro
Experts
This EA works based on, simple support resistance, ATR, and other special calculations. The last optimized of Zeta EA MT4 version 1.17 has been done on 14 july 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done. This EA uses the same trading strategies for all currency pairs on the time frame Daily(D1) and has been tested theoretically and practically through back testing in many pairs (currencies) and time frame D1 (PERIOD_D1) and get satisfactory results and low drawdowns. I
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione