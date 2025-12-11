PAHunter
- Experts
- Van Hoa Nguyen
- Versione: 5.1
- Attivazioni: 12
PAHunter the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 10+ years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level.
- Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. Only trading method based on strict rules with full stop loss and take profit.
- PAHunter stands out from other expert advisors with its superior approach to optimizing entry points. To limit losses, EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit for each trade.
- This unique strategy allows Strategist scalping to optimize risk management and minimize losses. By harnessing the power of trading with multiple currency pairs, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.
Recommendations
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads.
- Broker: Exness, Tickmill, IC Markets
- Use VPS to keep your EA running 24/7 (Highly recommended)
Recommended Installation
- Slippage = 3
- Maxspread = 10
- FixedLots = 0.01
- Autolot = true
- Risk = 5
- StopLoss = 25
- TakeProfit = 10
- TradeMonday = true: Turn trading on/off on Monday.
- TradeTuesday = true: Turn trading on/off on Tuesday.
- TradeWednesday = true: Turn trading on/off on Wednesday.
- TradeThursday = true: Turn trading on/off on Thursday.
- TradeFriday = true: Turn trading on/off on Friday.