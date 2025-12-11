PAHunter

PAHunter the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 10+ years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level.

  • Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. Only trading method based on strict rules with full stop loss and take profit.
  • PAHunter stands out from other expert advisors with its superior approach to optimizing entry points. To limit losses, EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit for each trade.
  • This unique strategy allows Strategist scalping to optimize risk management and minimize losses. By harnessing the power of trading with multiple currency pairs, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.
Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads.
  • Broker:  Exness, Tickmill, IC Markets 
  • Use VPS to keep your EA running 24/7 (Highly recommended)

Recommended Installation

  • Slippage = 3
  • Maxspread = 10
  • FixedLots = 0.01
  • Autolot = true
  • Risk = 5
  • StopLoss = 25
  • TakeProfit = 10
  • TradeMonday = true: Turn trading on/off on Monday.
  • TradeTuesday = true: Turn trading on/off on Tuesday.
  • TradeWednesday = true: Turn trading on/off on Wednesday.
  • TradeThursday = true: Turn trading on/off on Thursday.
  • TradeFriday = true: Turn trading on/off on Friday.

