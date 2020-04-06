Gold Session Limits EA

Overview
Gold Session Limits EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4.
It is built around time-based breakout rules and uses broker server time for all session logic.
The EA can run two independent modules: a Previous Day High/Low breakout and a London range breakout into the New York session window.
It uses pending orders, level checks, and optional filters to help avoid entries after early level breaks.

What the EA Does
The EA reads defined price ranges (yesterday’s High/Low and the London session High/Low).
At your configured times, it places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around those levels.
If enabled, an integrity rule can block a setup when a level was already broken before the placement time.
Untriggered pending orders can be removed at a scheduled delete time.
Stop Loss and Take Profit can be set as fixed values or ATR-based values (depending on inputs), and trailing can be enabled if included.

Key Features

  • Two independent breakout modules: Previous Day and London to New York

  • Time-driven logic based on MT4 broker server time

  • Optional level integrity checks to reduce late setups

  • Duplicate order/position protection (prevents repeated entries)

  • Optional fixed or ATR-based SL/TP and trailing (as provided in inputs)

  • Optional spread filter and scheduled pending-order deletion

  • On-chart dashboard showing session levels and EA status

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Session breakouts can be affected by spread spikes, slippage, gaps, and fast news moves.
Time alignment is critical: incorrect server-time inputs can cause the EA to use the wrong session range or trade at unintended hours.
Use conservative lot sizing and confirm your symbol specifications (digits, tick value, margin, stop level).
Strategy Tester results are historical simulations only; always validate on a demo account first.
Consider pausing the EA during abnormal market conditions if your workflow requires it.

Inputs
Session & Time (server time)

  • Previous Day: placement time and delete time

  • London range: start time and end time

  • Breakout placement time for the London module (as provided)

Risk & Trade Size

  • RiskPercent or FixedLotSize (one mode active)

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit type: fixed or ATR-based (if available)

  • Trailing stop settings (optional)

Filters & Protection

  • Max spread filter (points)

  • Level integrity / “already broken” protection

  • Max positions / order limits and duplicate protection

Display

  • Dashboard on/off

  • Log and on-chart status messages

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator).

  2. Open an XAUUSD chart (any timeframe can be used for monitoring).

  3. Attach the EA and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Set all time inputs using your broker’s server time (placement, delete, London start/end, and placement trigger time).

  5. Select risk mode (RiskPercent or FixedLotSize) and configure SL/TP and trailing options.

  6. Check the dashboard/status text to confirm the intended session windows and that filters are not blocking unexpectedly.

Recommended Evaluation
Run MT4 Strategy Tester as a historical simulation using your broker’s XAUUSD data and symbol settings.
Test multiple date ranges to observe behavior across different volatility conditions.
Then use a demo account to validate real-time spread, execution, and correct session timing.
Adjust one group of inputs at a time (time settings first, then risk/management, then filters).
Only consider live use after timing and order handling match your expectations on your broker.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol: XAUUSD (broker suffixes like XAUUSDm may require selecting the correct symbol).
All session inputs use broker server time and may need updates when DST changes.
Execution conditions (spread, slippage, latency) can materially affect order fills and results.

FAQ
Q: Does the EA depend on the chart timeframe?
A: The session logic is time-driven. You can attach it to a convenient timeframe for monitoring.

Q: Why is server time important?
A: The EA places and deletes orders using MT4 server time. Incorrect times can shift sessions and change behavior.

Q: What happens if a level breaks before setup time?
A: If integrity protection is enabled, the EA can block that direction to avoid entries after an early break.

Q: Can I use fixed SL/TP instead of ATR-based values?
A: Yes, if your build includes both modes. Select the Stop Loss/Take Profit type in inputs.

Q: Why were no orders placed today?
A: Common causes include time settings, spread filter, integrity rules, or order/position limits.

Q: Where is support provided?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog
Version history is maintained in the Market “Versions” tab.



