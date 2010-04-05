Maverick Trading

Introducing the latest products for the Forex and Gold markets. Automatic trading robot follows advanced algorithms with strategies developed and optimized over many years. Expert Advisor Marverick is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. It will be perfect for beginners who want to grow their accounts fast as well as for professionals who wants to to trade multiple pairs with bigger accounts.

This EA's simple and effective trading strategy is high probability of winning and low risk.

You can use this EA with Gold and currency pairs.

The EA adapts itself to each chart and you don't need to set up complicated parameters.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
 + Position trailing stop is used.
 + Easy to setup, just set defaults.

Settings:

 + Money Management: True of False.
 + Auto Lot Size: 2.5 (work if MM = True, = 2.5 means 0.25 lot with every 10,000 USD balance).
 + Manual Lot Size: your lot size value (if MM = False)
 + Take Profit: 350 points
 + Stop Loss: 350 points
 + Trailing Stop: 10 points
 + Velocity: 100 (price fluctuations to generate signals)

Recommend:

 + Time Frame: M1 or M5.
 + Use VPS for low latency.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.


