Ultimate AudCad MT4
- Benny Subarja
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 13 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
This expert use grid and advanced DCA and martingale strategy. The strategy used by Fund Manager by our country.
Use with pair AUDCAD, with timeframe M5 it can survive 2015-Nov 2024.
DrawDown Max from 2019-2025 15k USD for both pair
It works well in other Pairs in m15: AUDCAD, EURJPY
Use proper money management, use money that you can loose, withdraw your profit. This strategy can make good profit if you use good money management. Use the balance minimum of 2k-3k.
Use default setting. for MT4 set UseDCA to true.
- LotMultiplication : 1 , for startlot 0.01, for 0.02 use 2
- TP_USD : default 0.8 USD
- GridSizePips : default AUDCAD pair 8 pips . Minimum distance each Grid Order. for EURJPY = 20pips
- SL_Pips_ForHardTime : stoploss of the first two position, will be modified after last position opened. 180pips for audcad, 400 pips for eurjpy
- SkipSignalSellAfter7thLayer : Skip how many sell signal after 7th layer
- SkipSignalBuyAfter7thLayer: Skip how many buy signal after 7th layer
- UseDCA: please change this to true